Achaogen to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO), a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and commercializing innovative antibacterial agents to address multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections, today announced that the Company will present a corporate overview at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place October 1 to 3, 2018 in New York. Achaogen management will present on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section of Achaogen’s website, www.achaogen.com . A replay of the presentation will be archived for 30 days following the conference for those unable to listen live.

About Achaogen

Achaogen is a biopharmaceutical company passionately committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibacterial treatments for MDR gram-negative infections. Achaogen's first commercial product is ZEMDRI, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. The Achaogen ZEMDRI program was funded in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company is currently developing C-Scape, an orally-administered beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, which is also supported by BARDA. Achaogen is also developing a new aminoglycoside program, which is supported by CARB-X. All product candidates are investigational, have not been determined to be safe or efficacious, and have not been approved for commercialization. For more information, visit the Achaogen website at www.achaogen.com .

