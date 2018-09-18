Log in
ACHAOGEN INC (AKAO)
Achaogen to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

-- Company presentation scheduled for October 2, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. EDT --

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO), a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and commercializing innovative antibacterial agents to address multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections, today announced that the Company will present a corporate overview at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place October 1 to 3, 2018 in New York. Achaogen management will present on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section of Achaogen’s website, www.achaogen.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived for 30 days following the conference for those unable to listen live.

About Achaogen
Achaogen is a biopharmaceutical company passionately committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibacterial treatments for MDR gram-negative infections. Achaogen's first commercial product is ZEMDRI, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. The Achaogen ZEMDRI program was funded in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company is currently developing C-Scape, an orally-administered beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, which is also supported by BARDA. Achaogen is also developing a new aminoglycoside program, which is supported by CARB-X. All product candidates are investigational, have not been determined to be safe or efficacious, and have not been approved for commercialization. For more information, visit the Achaogen website at www.achaogen.com.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Partners, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Martin Forrest
Achaogen, Inc.
mforrest@achaogen.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 -182 M
Net income 2018 -178 M
Finance 2018 188 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 -0,12x
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 186 M
Technical analysis trends ACHAOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 273%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake Wise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Hillan President & Director
Bryan E. Roberts Chairman
Liz Bhatt Chief Operating & Business Officer
Tobin Schilke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACHAOGEN INC-61.73%186
GILEAD SCIENCES1.59%94 348
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.45%44 927
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.31%41 024
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.52.70%10 617
GENMAB3.26%10 236
