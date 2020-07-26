EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Achiko AG: Achiko announces expanded deployment of its Covid-19 management platform in Indonesia



27-Jul-2020 / 05:50 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Achiko announces expanded deployment of its Covid-19 management platform in Indonesia

Zurich, 27 July 2020 - Achiko AG (ACHI:SWX), is pleased to announce that its pandemic management platform Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") will be deployed in additional locations.

On Friday, 10 July, Achiko signed and announced a memorandum of understanding with the Mayor of Pekanbaru City, in Indonesia, followed by three contracts with the Public Health Office, Government Tourism Office and Communication Information Office of Pekanbaru to roll out Teman Sehat throughout Pekanbaru.

Pekanbaru is the capital of Riau Province on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. It is one of the first cities to re-emerge from social lockdown in Indonesia due to the government's swift response to address the Covid-19 situation including utilising the Teman Sehat pandemic management platform.

These initiatives were immediately followed by contracts with several hospitals including Syafira Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Pekanbaru, and Citra Arafiq Hospital in Depok West Java to launch the ecosystem of Teman Sehat. People can begin taking Covid-19 tests that are recorded in the Teman Sehat platform to produce a digital health certificate that they can use to check-in to places in the near future,

In order to facilitate payments for Teman Sehat's services, on 20 July, Achiko signed a contract with Telkom Indonesia, listed on both New York Stock Exchange and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (TLM:NYSE; TKLM:IDX). Telkom Indonesia is the largest telecommunication and information networks and services company in Indonesia with about 171 million cellular subscribers, covering a large part of the Indonesian population. Its payment aggregator company PT Metra-Net allows Achiko to access Telkom's network of payment providers and enables Teman Sehat to begin generating revenue.

Teman Sehat, Achiko's Covid-19 ecosystem platform, provides contact tracing, marketing and management services for governments and companies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check-ins are generally free at a location through the app, although some locations such as a hospital or airport, may charge a small fee that is collected by Achiko and redistributed to public health organisations, quarantine facilities and other ecosystem partners to subsidise testing. Unlike other check-in or tracing systems, the platform offers marketing possibilities to participating locations such as vouchers for check-ins. In doing so, Teman Sehat establishes an economy for places and people. Coupled with Achiko's Covid-19 testing solution, safe zones can be established, creating a pathway for people to return to a pre-pandemic life. An overview of how the pandemic management platform works is detailed in this annex.



About Achiko

Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko (ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology and regulation along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring unique value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko's core platform consists of user registration and payment services which are accessible to application developers. A messaging service and other community based social features are being launched in late 2020. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") mobile application ecosystem, as well as consumer payments and finance and games and entertainment.

Further information can be found at https://investor.achiko.com

