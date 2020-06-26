Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Achiko Limited    ACHI   KYG0101M1024

ACHIKO LIMITED

(ACHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Achiko : achieves key commercial milestone of its Covid-19 management platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 12:40am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Achiko achieves key commercial milestone of its Covid-19 management platform

26-Jun-2020 / 06:36 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko achieves key commercial milestone of its Covid-19 management platform:

- Government approval for operations in the city of Pekanbaru

- Agreements with hospitals and testing clinics

- Plans for further expansion in Indonesia and beyond

Zurich, 26 June 2020 - Achiko AG (ISIN CH0522213468), a FinTech company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, is proud to announce that it has received government approval to roll out its Covid-19 test results capture and contact tracing application Teman Sehat to the city of Pekanbaru in Indonesia. The decision was taken after the recent success with the trial run in South Tangerang, where Achiko will extend operations. The two locations are home to a population of about 3 million people. Additionally, Achiko has agreements with several national and regional hospitals and testing clinics in Indonesia, a country with a population of 270 million people.

Teman Sehat, meaning "Health Buddy" in Indonesian, is a set of interconnected health-related applications, starting with temperature checks, Covid-19 test results capture, and contact tracing. Upon checking in at a location, Teman Sehat charges a small fee. Those fees are collected by Achiko and a percentage is allocated to health care and quarantine facilities as well as public education, subsidising tests for Covid-19. The result is displayed on a temporary badge that verifies users' testing status in order to be able to proceed to safe areas such as boarding a plane, malls, working at a food processing plant, workplaces, schools and many other places.

Indonesia has been and remains deeply affected by Covid-19. As a consequence of its geography and demographics, the country currently has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The company expects to launch Teman Sehat fully in these locations in early July. This is a significant milestone as it represents the first full scale launch of Teman Sehat, Achiko's ecosystem approach to Covid-19 management for contact tracing, testing certification, and general management. If successful, the company is looking to grow the ecosystem's presence further in Indonesia and expand to other countries seeking a rapid response solution to the pandemic.

About Achiko
Established in 2018, Achiko AG (ISIN CH0522213468) is a platform company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ACHI:SWX) which owns and operates technologies that enable consumers to Pay, offers consumers Things to Do, and provides Reasons to Stay through a range of engaging social features. Social and gaming features will be added to the platform beginning in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

By refining its technology and operations stack in Indonesia first with subsequent expansion to other countries, the company then aims to deliver services across a range of industry verticals such as Game Payments, Buy Now / Pay Later, ECommerce Services and others directly and indirectly.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.

Further information can be found at https://investor.achiko.com.

Press Contact:

Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
5th Floor Anderson Square Building, 64 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 31325 SMB
KY1-1206 Grand Cayman
Cayman Islands
Internet: www.achiko.com
ISIN: KYG0101M1024
Valor: 48788430
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1079545

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1079545  26-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ACHIKO LIMITED
12:40aACHIKO : achieves key commercial milestone of its Covid-19 management platform
EQ
06/182020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ACHIK : Shareholders adopt all proposals
EQ
06/17ACHIKO : announces USD$4m capital increase
EQ
06/16COVID-19 : Achiko's Covid-19 ecosystem platform for contact tracing and testing ..
EQ
06/03ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko extends platform to tackle Indonesia's Covid-19 pandemic..
EQ
05/28ACHIKO : invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2020 and proposes th..
EQ
04/30ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko limited annual report for the year ended 31 december, 20..
EQ
04/27ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko and TrustScan partner to restart businesses safely and s..
EQ
04/01ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko and Sonect sign Letter of Intent to cooperate and furthe..
EQ
03/18ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko and Huawei Tech Investment sign a Memorandum of Understa..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,60 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,80 M - -
Net cash 2019 3,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 19,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ACHIKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Achiko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACHIKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,10 $
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Spread / Highest target 412%
Spread / Average Target 412%
Spread / Lowest Target 412%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Ting Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yao Bian Wu Chairman
Christopher Young Chief Operating Officer
Sunil Peter Chief Financial Officer
Chunhyok Chong Chief Technology Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group