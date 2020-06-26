EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Achiko achieves key commercial milestone of its Covid-19 management platform:

- Government approval for operations in the city of Pekanbaru

- Agreements with hospitals and testing clinics

- Plans for further expansion in Indonesia and beyond

Zurich, 26 June 2020 - Achiko AG (ISIN CH0522213468), a FinTech company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, is proud to announce that it has received government approval to roll out its Covid-19 test results capture and contact tracing application Teman Sehat to the city of Pekanbaru in Indonesia. The decision was taken after the recent success with the trial run in South Tangerang, where Achiko will extend operations. The two locations are home to a population of about 3 million people. Additionally, Achiko has agreements with several national and regional hospitals and testing clinics in Indonesia, a country with a population of 270 million people.

Teman Sehat, meaning "Health Buddy" in Indonesian, is a set of interconnected health-related applications, starting with temperature checks, Covid-19 test results capture, and contact tracing. Upon checking in at a location, Teman Sehat charges a small fee. Those fees are collected by Achiko and a percentage is allocated to health care and quarantine facilities as well as public education, subsidising tests for Covid-19. The result is displayed on a temporary badge that verifies users' testing status in order to be able to proceed to safe areas such as boarding a plane, malls, working at a food processing plant, workplaces, schools and many other places.

Indonesia has been and remains deeply affected by Covid-19. As a consequence of its geography and demographics, the country currently has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The company expects to launch Teman Sehat fully in these locations in early July. This is a significant milestone as it represents the first full scale launch of Teman Sehat, Achiko's ecosystem approach to Covid-19 management for contact tracing, testing certification, and general management. If successful, the company is looking to grow the ecosystem's presence further in Indonesia and expand to other countries seeking a rapid response solution to the pandemic.



About Achiko

Established in 2018, Achiko AG (ISIN CH0522213468) is a platform company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ACHI:SWX) which owns and operates technologies that enable consumers to Pay, offers consumers Things to Do, and provides Reasons to Stay through a range of engaging social features. Social and gaming features will be added to the platform beginning in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

By refining its technology and operations stack in Indonesia first with subsequent expansion to other countries, the company then aims to deliver services across a range of industry verticals such as Game Payments, Buy Now / Pay Later, ECommerce Services and others directly and indirectly.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.

Further information can be found at https://investor.achiko.com.

