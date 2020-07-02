Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Achiko Limited    ACHI1   CH0522213468

ACHIKO LIMITED

(ACHI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Achiko : signs licensing deal with Regenacellx.sl to commercialise breakthrough Covid-19 testing technology and to further expand its platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:00am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Achiko signs licensing deal with Regenacellx.sl to commercialise breakthrough Covid-19 testing technology and to further expand its platform

02-Jul-2020 / 05:52 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko signs licensing deal with Regenacellx.sl to commercialise breakthrough Covid-19 testing technology and to further expand its platform

Zurich, 2 July 2020 - Achiko AG (ACHI:SWX), a Swiss FinTech company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, announces the licensing of a Covid-19 testing technology developed by Regenacellx.sl. The company plans to take it through clinical trials and commercialise the technology to apply it in conjunction with Teman Sehat, the company's pandemic management platform.

Regenacellx.sl's new Covid-19 test uses advanced DNA aptamer technology, allowing for more accurate results and making it more accessible, faster and significantly cheaper than existing Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or serological tests. PCR testing suffers from limited accuracy while incurring high costs, and serological tests only indicate an infection in the past.

Achiko has signed partnerships to accelerate the development and commercialisation of the new test kit employing Regenacellx.sl's aptamer technology. Commercial terms with Regenacellx.sl will be finalised by the end of July 2020 and indicatively will give Achiko an exclusive license to the technology and foresee royalty payments to Regenacellx.sl of 5% on gross sales net of hardware costs for an assay reader.

Achiko plans to leverage its Covid-19 test results capture and tracing application, Teman Sehat, with the new test kit, to help bring together a powerful combination of tools to help governments and health authorities combat Covid-19 and potential future pandemics more effectively.

Achiko also intends to extend its Teman Sehat platform to add additional telehealth capabilities in order to help more people to stay healthy and access affordable healthcare options.

Looking beyond the current Covid-19 crisis, Achiko and its partners are investigating other potential uses for the technology, including expanding testing to other pathogens and diseases such as the recently discovered swine flu strain.


About Achiko
Established in 2018, Achiko AG (ISIN CH0522213468) is a platform company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ACHI:SWX) which owns and operates technologies that enable consumers to Pay, offers consumers Things to Do, and provides Reasons to Stay through a range of engaging social features. Social and gaming features will be added to the platform beginning in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

By refining its technology and operations stack in Indonesia first with subsequent expansion to other countries, the company then aims to deliver services across a range of industry verticals such as Game Payments, Buy Now / Pay Later, ECommerce Services and others directly and indirectly.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.

Further information can be found at https://investor.achiko.com.


Press Contact:

Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Lavaterstrasse 66
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://investor.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1084227

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1084227  02-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ACHIKO LIMITED
07/02ACHIKO : signs licensing deal with Regenacellx.sl to commercialise breakthrough ..
EQ
06/26ACHIKO : achieves key commercial milestone of its Covid-19 management platform
EQ
06/182020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ACHIK : Shareholders adopt all proposals
EQ
06/17ACHIKO : announces USD$4m capital increase
EQ
06/16COVID-19 : Achiko's Covid-19 ecosystem platform for contact tracing and testing ..
EQ
06/03ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko extends platform to tackle Indonesia's Covid-19 pandemic..
EQ
05/28ACHIKO : invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2020 and proposes th..
EQ
04/30ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko limited annual report for the year ended 31 december, 20..
EQ
04/27ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko and TrustScan partner to restart businesses safely and s..
EQ
04/01ACHIKO LIMITED : Achiko and Sonect sign Letter of Intent to cooperate and furthe..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,60 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,80 M - -
Net cash 2019 3,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 19,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ACHIKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Achiko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACHIKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,10 $
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Spread / Highest target 412%
Spread / Average Target 412%
Spread / Lowest Target 412%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Ting Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yao Bian Wu Chairman
Christopher Young Chief Operating Officer
Sunil Peter Chief Financial Officer
Chunhyok Chong Chief Technology Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group