Achiko Ltd.: Achiko Limited announces confirmation of Christopher Young as Chief Operating Officer

26.11.2019 / 17:13

Achiko Limited announces confirmation of Christopher Young as Chief Operating Officer

Zürich, 26 November 2019 - Recently listed FinTech platform company Achiko Ltd. (ACHI:SWX) is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Christopher Young, as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Christopher, who is based in Zurich, previously held the same role as an independent consultant.

Christopher is a delivery focused senior executive in financial services, investment banking and wealth management with over 35 years' experience and a proven track record in building high performing teams and delivering large business critical programs and projects. He has managed the successful delivery of transformation projects for numerous leading financial institutions around the world.



In the COO role, Christopher will lead the group's operations worldwide with a focus on delivery of the new Achiko App and Digital wallet and integration of Achiko's platform with banking, payment and other financial services in key locations.

Christopher's previous experience includes senior management and consulting positions for many leading financial organizations within Switzerland, Australia and the UK including HSBC, Credit Suisse, UBS, Coutts, Rothschild Bank, Macquarie Bank, Bank of America NT&SA and First National Bank of Chicago.

His qualifications include an Executive MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management, a Certificate in Fintech from MIT, a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Science and a variety of industry certifications including Project Management Professional (PMP).



As part of his compensation package, Christopher will receive 3,000,000 stock options under the company's stock option plan, vesting over a period of 2 years with 6 months cliff and 70c exercise price.

Kenneth Ting, CEO of Achiko Ltd., said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Christopher to the growing Achiko team. His deep experience in financial services and banking, including payments, risk management and financial regulation, combined with his track record of delivery, helps to further strengthen Achiko's ability to meet our goals of delivering the best possible services to our customers and significant returns for our shareholders."



About Achiko

Achiko is the holding company of the Mimopay and Kryptonite businesses. The group has branch offices in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

Achiko has an experienced management team which has a track record building internationally recognised digital businesses and has also implemented them for companies like Disney, TimeWarner (now WarnerMedia), Samsung, Kakao, Leon Entertainment and many others.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.



