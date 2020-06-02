Achillion Pharmaceuticals : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update June 2, 2020

Log in
Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 2, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 622,003 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 25, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.41 per share for a total consideration of €13.94 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,909,656 common shares for a total consideration of €473 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 06:05:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 - - -
Net income 2018 -70,3 M - -
Net cash 2018 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -3,13x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 947 M 947 M -
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aradhana Sarin President & Director
Michael Ira Kenneth Elloian Treasurer & Director
Douglas John Barry Secretary & Director
Clayton Robertson Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.11%947
GILEAD SCIENCES15.67%97 628
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.92%74 661
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS59.65%62 233
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.41%24 620
GENMAB A/S39.05%20 072
