Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ACHN

ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ACHN)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Achillion Pharmaceuticals : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, May 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 03:59am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 5, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 623,624 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from April 27, 2020 up to and including April 30, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.82 per share for a total consideration of €14.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 18,982,786 common shares for a total consideration of €406.8 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Back to index

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 07:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS,
03:59aACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, May 5, 2020
PU
04/30ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Pieter Saman new Brand President Gall & Gall
PU
04/21ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, April 20 2020
PU
04/14ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, April 14 2020
PU
04/07ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, April 7, 2020
PU
03/31ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update March 31, 2020
PU
03/24ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, March 24 2020
PU
03/17ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, March 17 2020
PU
03/15CORONAVIRUS UPDATE : message from our CEO Frans Muller
PU
03/10ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update March 10, 2020
PU
More news
Chart ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aradhana Sarin President & Director
Michael Ira Kenneth Elloian Treasurer & Director
Douglas John Barry Secretary & Director
Clayton Robertson Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.11%947
GILEAD SCIENCES23.50%100 257
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.89%66 063
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.30%58 520
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 748
GENMAB A/S12.82%16 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group