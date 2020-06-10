Achillion Pharmaceuticals : Jan-Willem Dockheer new Brand President of Delhaize Serbia

June 10, 2020 - Delhaize Serbia further strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of a new Brand President, Jan-Willem Dockheer. He will formally join the company on September 1 in Belgrade.

Dockheer brings broad leadership experience in multiple industries across multiple geographies and more than twenty years of a successful professional career.

At one of the biggest global retail chains, Ahold Delhaize, he was in charge of managing the 'To Go' division of Albert Heijn, where he accelerated the its expansion to multiple new channels and sharpened the concept with innovative solutions that raised the overall shopping experience to the highest level.

During the past two years, he led one of the biggest fitness companies in the Netherlands, where he completely reorganized the business and relaunched a new digital platform, moving the company from being merely fitness-oriented to focused more broadly on health.

Jan-Willem Dockheer will be leading nearly 13,000 associates in Serbia, and the role of Brand President at Delhaize Serbia will be an opportunity to use his international experience to support the already strong local team and his innovative leadership approach to take the company's business to the next level.

Dockheer was born in the Netherlands, he graduated from the University of Groningen and further honed his leadership at the Harvard Business School.