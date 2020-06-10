Log in
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ACHN)
News 
News

Achillion Pharmaceuticals : Jan-Willem Dockheer new Brand President of Delhaize Serbia

06/10/2020

June 10, 2020 - Delhaize Serbia further strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of a new Brand President, Jan-Willem Dockheer. He will formally join the company on September 1 in Belgrade.

Dockheer brings broad leadership experience in multiple industries across multiple geographies and more than twenty years of a successful professional career.

At one of the biggest global retail chains, Ahold Delhaize, he was in charge of managing the 'To Go' division of Albert Heijn, where he accelerated the its expansion to multiple new channels and sharpened the concept with innovative solutions that raised the overall shopping experience to the highest level.

During the past two years, he led one of the biggest fitness companies in the Netherlands, where he completely reorganized the business and relaunched a new digital platform, moving the company from being merely fitness-oriented to focused more broadly on health.

Jan-Willem Dockheer will be leading nearly 13,000 associates in Serbia, and the role of Brand President at Delhaize Serbia will be an opportunity to use his international experience to support the already strong local team and his innovative leadership approach to take the company's business to the next level.

Dockheer was born in the Netherlands, he graduated from the University of Groningen and further honed his leadership at the Harvard Business School.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:42:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 - - -
Net income 2018 -70,3 M - -
Net cash 2018 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -3,13x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 947 M 947 M -
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aradhana Sarin President & Director
Michael Ira Kenneth Elloian Treasurer & Director
Douglas John Barry Secretary & Director
Clayton Robertson Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.11%947
GILEAD SCIENCES19.41%96 549
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.70%68 711
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.08%61 342
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.43%25 964
GENMAB A/S26.63%18 552
