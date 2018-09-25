Achillion to Present at the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) announced today that Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Achillion, will present at the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.achillion.com. The audio recording will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its oral factor D inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Each of the drug candidates in the Company’s oral factor D portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. Achillion is focusing its drug development activities on alternative pathway-mediated rare diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. To advance its investigational drugs into phase 3 and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including patients, payors, regulators and healthcare professionals. More information is available at http://www.achillion.com.

