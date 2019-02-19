Log in
Achillion to Present at the SVB Leerink 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families affected by complement-mediated diseases, today announced that Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Achillion, will present at the SVB Leerink 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY.

The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.achillion.com. The audio recording will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its oral small molecule complement inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Achillion is initially focusing its drug development activities on complement-mediated diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. Potential indications being evaluated for its compounds include paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex mediated membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). Each of the product candidates in the Company’s oral small molecule portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. To advance its investigational product candidates into Phase 3 clinical trials and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including healthcare professionals, patients, regulators and payors. More information is available at http://www.achillion.com.

Investors:
Brian Di Donato
Chief Financial Officer
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel. (215) 709-3032
bdidonato@achillion.com

Media:
Jon Pappas
Media Relations
W2O Group
Tel. (646) 847-0303
jpappas@w2ogroup.com

Achillion-Logo-150 (4).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
