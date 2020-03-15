Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ACHN

ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ACHN)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coronavirus update: message from our CEO Frans Muller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 05:57am EDT

Dear colleagues,

With the advent of the coronavirus we are seeing how crucial the role is that our brands, our stores, and every one of you plays in society. It makes me so proud to see how we as an organization are pulling together and are working together to ensure we can serve customers and be there for our communities in these difficult times.

We are seeing excellent leadership in each of our brands and functions to manage this crisis, ensure food availability in the communities we serve and focus on associate and customer health and well-being. We have taken measures at Ahold Delhaize to contribute to halting the spread of the virus: we have restricted travel and in a number of countries have encouraged non-business critical work to be performed from home. In short, we are doing all we can to place all our focus on our most mission-critical activity: the work that's being done in our stores, distribution and fulfilment centers, and in home delivery. I am touched by the stories I am hearing about associates who look out for each other and pull together as a team to keep our stores open and well stocked.

Across the brands of Ahold Delhaize we serve a critical role in communities, ensuring people continue to be able to get the food and other necessary products they need for themselves and their families. I am proud of this role but am keenly aware of the heavy responsibility this puts on associates' shoulders in a time like this. On behalf of the entire Executive Committee, I want to say a special thank you to all our frontline associates who are going above and beyond to care for the people in their communities.

We are staying on top of developments from an Ahold Delhaize level. For now - stay safe and thank you for your continued focus on our customers.

Warm regards,

Frans Muller

CEO Ahold Delhaize

Back to index

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 09:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS,
05:57aCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : message from our CEO Frans Muller
PU
03/10ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update March 10, 2020
PU
03/03ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, March 3, 2020
PU
03/02ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : 5 questions for Natalie Knight - Executive Vice Pres..
PU
02/25ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update February 25, 202..
PU
02/18ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update February 18, 202..
PU
01/28ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asse..
AQ
01/24ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/16ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
More news
Chart ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Aradhana Sarin President & Director
Michael Ira Kenneth Elloian Treasurer & Director
Douglas John Barry Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.11%947
GILEAD SCIENCES5.54%89 402
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.87%57 262
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS15.02%50 679
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.67%23 397
GENMAB A/S-18.19%11 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group