ACI Worldwide : Convergence of Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Helps Banks to Grow Revenue and Attract Customers

Banks, processors and merchant acquirers must adopt holistic real-time
and Open Banking strategies in order to monetize real-time payments,
according to Get
More from Real-Time Payments, a new white paper published by ACI
Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic
payment and banking solutions, and payments consultancy Lipis
Advisors.
The study sets out recommendations for banks, processors and merchant
acquirers and outlines services that allow all participants in the
payments ecosystem to create new revenues, increase margins, and shorten
the time to ROI.
“Our research shows that the possibilities for value realization in the
open and real-time banking ecosystem abound,” said Craig Ramsey, head of
real-time payments at ACI Worldwide. “New services such as ‘Request to
Pay’ are already proving popular in many parts of the world. Once
merchants and banks recognize the benefits adoption will take off.
“Real-time payments and Open Banking add value for businesses in a
variety of ways and they have a huge potential to help banks grow
revenue and attract new customers when combined.”
“Consumers have been quick to adopt real-time payments in many
countries, because they offer additional convenience and functionality,”
comments Leo Lipis, chief executive of Lipis Advisors. “Many people are
just now beginning to realize that the combination of real-time payments
and open banking can improve efficiency, compliance, and create new
services for corporate customers, too, and lead to increased revenue for
banks.”
The paper outlines new use cases, spanning retail and wholesale
payments, that can benefit the entire value chain including:
Benefits of real-time payments and Open Banking for consumer
services
The convergence of real-time payments and Open
Banking will allow for the creation of new types of digital overlay
services, such as Request to Pay (RtP), whereby a biller can send an
electronic request for payment and customers can respond via their
mobile phone to make the payment. India is an example for how digital
overlay services can create an explosion in cashless payments. The paper
predicts that RtP is set to revolutionize billing in sectors such as
utilities, local government or mortgage payments. Other services could
combine real-time payments with related financial services; for example,
banks could offer faster decision on short-term loans by combining
real-time payment systems and data on credit worthiness.
Benefits of real-time payments and Open Banking for corporate
services
Real-time payments and Open Banking have the
potential to address inefficiencies for corporate customers in accounts
receivable and payable departments, where the reconciliation process of
incoming payments to outstanding invoices remains highly manual.
API-enabled systems and more functionally-rich data standards can solve
this, by providing invoices and payments that map to the needs of the
corporate customer.
Benefits of real-time payments and Open Banking for regulatory
compliance
For many banks compliance with
Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and
Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) sanctions often involve manual steps
that prevent straight through processing, which drives up the cost and
reduces the speed of payments. APIs could allow for two-way
communication with centrally held and up-to-date sanctions lists,
allowing for always up-to-date automated screening. Furthermore,
anti-fraud measures can also be shared among consortium banks, allowing
mule accounts to be identified more efficiently.
Download the complete white paper Get
More From Real-Time Payments, from Lipis Advisors and ACI
Worldwide: www.aciworldwide.com/get-more-from-real-time-payments
