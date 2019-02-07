Log in
ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW)
ACI Worldwide : Highlights Impact of Real-Time and Open Payments on Global Payments Ecosystem at Annual MPE Conference

02/07/2019

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019
ACI, ACI Worldwide, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

PR Contacts

Dan Ring
E-mail: dan.ring@aciworldwide.com
Phone: +1 (781) 370-3600

Nidhi Alberti (Americas)
E-mail: nidhi.alberti@aciworldwide.com
Phone: +1 (781) 370-3600

Katrin Boettger (EMEA)
E-mail: katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com
Phone: +44 (0) 7776 147910

Christopher Taine (APAC/EMEA)
E-mail: christopher.taine@aciworldwide.com
Phone: +49 (0) 89 45230 557

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:29:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 060 M
EBIT 2018 149 M
Net income 2018 68,9 M
Debt 2018 464 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 51,46
P/E ratio 2019 36,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 3 536 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip G. Heasley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Poe Chairman
Craig S. Saks Chief Operating Officer
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior EVP
Tony Scotto CTO, Chief Risk Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE INC10.19%3 536
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.93%123 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.00%107 192
ACCENTURE11.45%100 283
VMWARE, INC.14.50%64 025
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING11.00%63 293
