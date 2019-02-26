ACI Worldwide : Honored at MEFTECH Innovation Awards for SWIFT gpi Initiatives with Middle East Financial Institutions

ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution SWIFT gpi capabilities win award for ‘Best Use of Emerging or Innovative Technology’

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has been awarded ‘Best Use of Emerging or Innovative Technology’ at MEFTECH 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Part of the region’s premier banking and financial technology event, MEFTECH’s Innovation Awards showcase the achievements of organizations that are advancing payments innovation and excellence across the Middle East.

ACI Worldwide was selected by a panel of independent judges for its launch of SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi) services for the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the country’s first bank to join the growing global gpi community. NBK customers benefit from same day transfer and use of funds, reduced timelines and greater transparency, as the bank strengthens its position to develop value-add services for customers based on enriched data available via SWIFT gpi.

“We are honored to be recognized by the MEFTECH Innovation Awards for our use of emerging and innovative payments technology; it is a testament to the strength of our global solutions, but also the local team that delivers critical support to ensure the success of customers such as NBK,” said Manish Patel, vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Leveraging the richer data of SWIFT gpi, which is made possible by the gpi capabilities that are part of ACI’s flexible payments engine, has allowed NBK – and many other customers around the world – to deliver greater transparency in cross-border transactions and facilitate better communication and reconciliation.”

ACI Worldwide was the first certified vendor of SWIFT gpi solutions and a SWIFT partner for more than twenty years. ACI’s gpi solutions enable banks to quickly and efficiently support gpi payments. The gpi Data Service and gpi Connect capabilities are available as part of ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution or as stand-alone solutions that can be integrated into a bank’s existing back office systems.

To learn more about SWIFT gpi, please visit: ACI SWIFT gpi solutions

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI’s sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005875/en/