ACI Worldwide : Honored at MEFTECH Innovation Awards for SWIFT gpi Initiatives with Middle East Financial Institutions

ACI
Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic
payment and banking solutions, has been awarded ‘Best Use of
Emerging or Innovative Technology’ at MEFTECH 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Part
of the region’s premier banking and financial technology event,
MEFTECH’s Innovation Awards showcase the achievements of organizations
that are advancing payments innovation and excellence across the Middle
East.
ACI Worldwide was selected by a panel of independent judges for its
launch of SWIFT
Global Payments Innovation (gpi) services for the National Bank of
Kuwait (NBK), the country’s first bank to join the growing global
gpi community. NBK customers benefit from same day transfer and use of
funds, reduced timelines and greater transparency, as the bank
strengthens its position to develop value-add services for customers
based on enriched data available via SWIFT gpi.
“We are honored to be recognized by the MEFTECH Innovation Awards for
our use of emerging and innovative payments technology; it is a
testament to the strength of our global solutions, but also the local
team that delivers critical support to ensure the success of customers
such as NBK,” said Manish Patel, vice president, ACI Worldwide.
“Leveraging the richer data of SWIFT gpi, which is made possible by the
gpi capabilities that are part of ACI’s flexible payments engine, has
allowed NBK – and many other customers around the world – to deliver
greater transparency in cross-border transactions and facilitate better
communication and reconciliation.”
ACI Worldwide was the first certified vendor of SWIFT
gpi solutions and a SWIFT partner for more than twenty years. ACI’s
gpi solutions enable banks to quickly and efficiently support gpi
payments. The gpi Data Service and gpi Connect capabilities are
available as part of ACI’s UP Real-Time
Payments solution or as stand-alone solutions that can be integrated
into a bank’s existing back office systems.
To learn more about SWIFT gpi, please visit: ACI
SWIFT gpi solutions
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal
Payments (UP) company, powers electronic
payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More
than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as
well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14
trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad
organizations utilize our electronic
bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive
suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through
ACI’s private
cloud, we provide real-time, immediate
payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel
payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com.
You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.
