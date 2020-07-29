Log in
ACI Worldwide : Payments Receives Nacha Certified Status for its Bill Payment Offering

07/29/2020 | 08:02am EDT

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, ACI Payments, Inc., has received Nacha Certified status. The Nacha certification verifies that ACI has achieved the highest standards of ACH payment processing outlined by Nacha for its bill payments solution, ACI Speedpay. The company has been Nacha Certified since 2018.

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable electronic payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. It supports the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy and innovation, which benefits providers and users of those systems.

“Our clients expect us to meet all compliance and regulatory requirements when processing ACH payments,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Achieving Nacha Certified status gives them that peace of mind and continues to position us as a leader in the bill payments market.”

“Nacha certification is a thorough and comprehensive process,” said Michael Herd, senior vice president, ACH Network Administration, Nacha. “For organizations that rely on ACI for its bill payment services, having Nacha standards for sound core practices in ACH payment processing is important.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of PCI-compliant and Nacha Certified bill presentment and payment services that powers mobile, web, IVR (interactive voice response), eBill, call center and eLockbox (consolidated remittances) payment options with integrated fraud protection and flexible payment restructure plan options. The solution is utilized by thousands of customers across multiple industries, including consumer finance, government, healthcare, higher education, insurance, subscription services and utilities.

ACI Payments, Inc. provides bill payment services for the ACI Speedpay, Official Payments and Speedpay service brands of ACI Worldwide.

About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
