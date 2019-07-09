Log in
ACI Worldwide : Receives Top Honors at PayTech Awards 2019 for Real-Time Payments Capabilities

07/09/2019 | 03:08am EDT

ACI Worldwide Receives Top Honors at PayTech Awards 2019 for Real-Time Payments Capabilities

ACI lauded for its contribution to the global growth of real-time payments and driving new products to market

Tuesday, July 09, 2019

Naples, FLA-July 9, 2019-ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has been recognized as 'Best Real-Time Payments Solution Provider' at the Ovum Payment Innovation Awards. The awards, presented as part of the PayTech Awards 2019 in London, honored industry leaders for the results delivered to clients in the areas of real-time payments, open banking and cloud payment systems.

ACI's UP Real-Time Payments solution was chosen by a panel of independent judges for its extensive capabilities, as well as its demonstrated business impact; serving a wide range of real-time payments requirements and delivering an integrated portfolio of value-added services. Judges recognized ACI's ability to drive new products to market quickly and effectively, evidenced by the successful launch of BMO Financial Group's Payment Hub and the implementation of Malaysia's Real-Time Retail Payments Platform (RPP).

'It's an honor to be recognized by Ovum and the PayTech Awards as a solution leader in real-time payments,' said Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, ACI Worldwide. 'The future of payments is indisputably real-time, and we continue to strive to meet the needs of multiple real-time payments schemes around the world and to quickly create differentiated products that address consumer, business and merchant demands.'

The PayTech Awards 2019 also recognized individuals for their outstanding payments industry leadership. ACI's Melissa Mckendry, vice president, Implementation Services, was honored with the 'Woman in PayTech' award.

ACI has an unmatched global customer base of financial institutions and payment service providers using its UP Real-Time Payments and Immediate Payments solutions. In the UK, financial institutions have used the solution to access the UK Faster Payments scheme since its launch in 2008. Currently, more than 50 percent of the scheme's payments are being processed by ACI solutions. ACI Worldwide currently supports real-time payments around the world, including live customers in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Europe and throughout North America.

