ACI Worldwide : Six in Ten U.S. Adults are Concerned with Data Security at Fuel Pumps and Convenience Stores

Over six in ten (62%) U.S. adults are concerned with the security of
their financial data when paying at fuel pumps and convenience stores,
according to an online survey of 1,270 adults by YouGov and ACI
Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic
payment and banking solutions. The study, which surveyed
shopping and payment habits of Americans at grocery stores and fuel and
convenience stores, also noted that few respondents (7%) prefer to pay
with a mobile app at fuel and convenience stores. Yet, of those who have
used a mobile app (10%), four in five (83%) are satisfied with their
experience – in terms of speed and convenience.
“Skimming devices at gas pumps are frequently used to steal consumers’
financial data, hence the high level of concern with data security at
gas pumps,” said Benny Tadele, vice president, Merchant Solutions, ACI
Worldwide. “However, few consumers are aware that digital wallet
payments are not only faster and easier, but they are generally more
secure than traditional methods of payment.”
Other key findings and trends include:
Fuel & Convenience
-
Mobile & Digital Payments
-
When it comes to digital payments at the gas pump and/or
convenience stores, 62 percent of respondents are concerned with
the security of their financial data and 52 percent with the
privacy of financial data
-
Baby Boomers (70%) are more concerned about the security of
their financial data than the younger generations
-
Payment experience:
-
When it comes to the purchasing experience at fuel and convenience
stores, more respondents (36%) are only ‘somewhat satisfied’
compared to those who are very satisfied (27%) with their overall
payment experience, and 21 percent are neither satisfied nor
dissatisfied
-
More Baby Boomers (69%) are satisfied with their payment
experience at gas pumps than the younger generations
-
When asked which method of payment is preferred at fuel and
convenience stores, 55 percent prefer credit/debit card and 21
percent prefer cash
-
Regionally, Northeast respondents prefer credit/debit card the
least (47%) compared to the Midwest (64%), the West (56%) and
the South (52%)
-
In addition, the Northeast prefers cash the most (26%)
compared to the Midwest (18%), the West (22%) and the South
(21%)
Grocery Store
-
Digital Payments
-
86 percent of grocery shoppers say the store they most often visit
offers a standard cashier as a payment option, and 60 percent shop
at stores that offer self-checkout/unmanned kiosk as a payment
option.
-
Only 19 percent of respondents shop at stores that offer a digital
wallet payment option and 18 percent shop at stores that offer a
self-managed mobile app or scanning option for checkout
-
Shopping Experience:
-
Nearly nine in 10 (87%) Americans grocery shop in-store, while 14
percent order online with home delivery, and 12 percent order
online with in-store pick up
-
Fewer Millennials (79%) than Gen Xers (86%) say they shop
in-store; in contrast, Millennials are more likely than Gen
Xers to order online and pick up in-store (17% and 13%
respectively)
-
While ‘better prices’ was the most common item grocery shoppers
said would improve their shopping experience, faster
checkout/payment process (39%) and more checkout lanes/kiosk
options (39%) were tied for second
-
More Millennials (43%) than Gen Xers (39%) and Baby Boomers
(37%) desire a fast checkout/payment process
“As Gen Z continues to gain purchasing power, retailers and merchants
need to consider offering digital wallet payments as an option or be
left out,” Tadele continued. “By addressing security through
tokenization, point-to-point encryption and fraud prevention and
detection tools, merchants are increasing consumers’ confidence in using
these convenient channels of payment.”
Methodology
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from
YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,270 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken
between March 12-13, 2019. The survey was carried out online. The
figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged
18+). Generations were defined as follows: Millennial (born 1982-1999,
343 total), Gen X (born 1965-1981, 350 total), and Baby Boomer (born
1946-1964, 439 total).
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal
Payments (UP) company, powers electronic
payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More
than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as
well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14
trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad
organizations utilize our electronic
bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive
suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through
ACI’s private
cloud, we provide real-time, immediate
payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel
payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com.
You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.
© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019
ACI, ACI Worldwide, the ACI
logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo and all ACI
product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI
Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other
countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property
of their respective owners.
Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be
incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and
timing of future product releases remains at ACI’s sole discretion. ACI
is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard
product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality,
and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality,
and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified
without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does
not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or
functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing
decision.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005418/en/