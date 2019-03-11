Log in
ACI Worldwide : Spotlights Behavioral Biometrics and Real-Time Payments Trends at Money20/20 Asia

0
03/11/2019 | 05:05am EDT

ACI Worldwide Spotlights Behavioral Biometrics and Real-Time Payments Trends at Money20/20 Asia

ACI thought leaders to present on biometric fraud trends and the rise of real-time and open payments

Monday, March 11, 2019

NAPLES, FLA-March 11, 2018-ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced its participation at the second annual Money20/20 Asia, the largest global network of industry events focused on payments and financial services innovation, held this year from March 19-21 in Singapore.

ACI thought leaders will speak on topics including real-time fraud prevention and the role of behavioral biometrics, as well as trends in real-time and open payments.

Dan Ring, vice president - global communications, will participate in the session: 'Fintech Night Live,' Wednesday, March 20, 4:30 - 5:00pm.

This panel session will be an entertaining discussion around financial innovation; where fintech is succeeding and where it is missing the point, and how the industry can move past clichés to build real propositions that positively impact consumers and businesses.

Giselle Lindley, principal fraud consultant, will participate in the session: 'Biometrics Deep Dive,' Thursday, March 21, 12:15 - 12:35pm.

Uri Rivner, chief cyber officer, BioCatch will join ACI for the fireside chat, which will explore the rise of behavioral biometrics in tackling fraud and identity theft, changing payment habits and what they mean for the fight against cybercrime. It will also consider the key factors for a successful implementation of mass-scale biometrics.

ACI Worldwide is leading the transformation to a real-time, any-to-any payments ecosystem through a portfolio of integrated payment and fraud solutions - find out more about ACI's presence at Money20/20 Asia.

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 09:04:02 UTC
