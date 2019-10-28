Log in
ACI Worldwide : Spotlights Global Real-Time Payments Innovations at Italy's 'Salone dei Pagamenti'

10/28/2019

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2019
ACI, ACI Worldwide, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

PR Contacts

Dan Ring
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (781) 370-3600

Nidhi Alberti (Americas)
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (781) 370-3600

Katrin Boettger (EMEA)
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +44 (0) 7776 147910

Christopher Taine (APAC/EMEA)
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +49 (0) 89 45230 557

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:56:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 319 M
EBIT 2019 190 M
Net income 2019 104 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 3 634 M
Chart ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,00  $
Last Close Price 31,14  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip G. Heasley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Poe Chairman
Craig S. Saks Chief Operating Officer
Scott William Behrens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior EVP
Charles E. Peters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.12.54%3 636
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.15%118 769
ACCENTURE29.83%117 871
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.98%112 356
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.52%70 493
VMWARE, INC.16.09%64 474
