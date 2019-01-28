ACI Worldwide :, T-Systems Hungary and Takarékinfo Partner to Ready Hungarian Banks for Real-Time Payments

ACI
Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic
payment and banking solutions, today announced that IT
services company T-Systems and Hungarian processor Takarékinfo will
utilize ACI’s UP portfolio of solutions to enable 17 Hungarian banks to
offer real-time payments services as part of their digital
transformation projects.
ACI’s UP Immediate
Payments solution will enable 17 Hungarian banks to connect to the
country’s domestic real-time payments scheme, set to launch in June
2019. UP Immediate Payments offers a complete range of capabilities for
processing real-time payments, including origination, processing,
clearing and settlement, fraud detection and connectivity, all on a
single platform.
By utilizing ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution all banks will be able
to provide real-time balance data 24/7 to all customers across all
banking channels. The ability to provide such balances is a crucial
compliance requirement of the Hungarian real-time payments scheme. The
ACI solution allows banks to run their card, non-card, digital,
real-time, and any-to-any payments at scale, and thereby accelerate
their payments innovation strategy.
“Financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe are used to
relying on ACI to provide innovative payments processing. Through our
new collaboration with T-Systems and Takarékinfo, we will bring
Hungarian real-time payments to a large customer base in the country,”
said Craig Ramsey, Head of Real-Time Payments, ACI Worldwide. “Our
proven solutions ensure that financial institutions can take advantage
of the new opportunities that open banking and real-time payments
present, while also ensuring the highest levels of privacy, data
protection, and fraud protection for their clients.”
“We are delighted to partner with ACI Worldwide and Takarékinfo to
support many Hungarian banks on their real-time journey,” commented Ákos
Kalmár, Director, Large Business Solutions Division, T-Systems Hungary.
“Our solutions will ensure these banks will be able to connect to the
new domestic real-time scheme in time for launch and fully meet all its
compliance requirements while delivering state-of-the-art services to
their customers.”
“We are excited about this new partnership,” added Zoltan Kozma, CIO,
Takarékinfo. “The launch of a real-time scheme in Hungary means banks
will be able to offer their customers new and innovative services; we
are proud to support Hungary’s financial institutions with their digital
transformation projects.”
ACI has an unmatched global customer base of financial institutions and
payment service providers using its UP Immediate
Payments solution. In the UK, the solution has been used by
financial institutions to access the UK Faster Payments scheme since its
launch in 2008. Currently more than 50 percent of the scheme’s payments
are being processed by ACI solutions. Additionally, ACI has customers
using UP Immediate Payments to access Singapore FAST, the Australian NPP
(New Payments Platform) and Malaysia’s Real-time Retail Payments
Platform (RPP). ACI is also implementing The Clearing House RTP system
and Zelle for customers in the US and serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time
Payments Group and the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group.
Universal
Payments (UP) is at the core of ACI’s strategy to provide the
broadest, most integrated suite of electronic payments solutions in the
market. UP is ACI’s vision of enabling real-time, any-to-any electronic
payments for financial institutions, intermediaries, merchants and
billers. Its unique underlying technology framework consists of
flexible, open payment services that enable organizations to innovate
quickly, reduce risk and gain choice, flexibility and control over their
payment strategies.
