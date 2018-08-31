Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ackermans & van Haaren    ACKB   BE0003764785

ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN (ACKB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/30 05:35:24 pm
160.3 EUR   -0.12%
07:01aACKERMANS & VAN : Half-year results 2018
GL
07:01aACKERMANS & VAN : Half-year results 2018
AQ
08/28ACKERMANS & VAN : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ackermans & van Haaren: Half-year results 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 07:01am CEST
"AvH's key participations reported a strong performance. The 122.3 million euros profit which they contributed to the group result illustrates our focus on recurring results and on a balanced spread of those results.
 
Thanks to dividends received and the sale of our participations in Atenor and BDM-Asco, we strengthened our net cash position further to 170.4 million euros. Hence,  the AvH group has the resources to make new investments in the present portfolio as well as in new opportunities."
 
Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ackermans & van Haaren via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN
07:01aACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Half-year results 2018
GL
07:01aACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Half-year results 2018
AQ
08/28ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV : half-yearly earnings release
08/26ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : BPP Accuses NPA of Procedural Lapse in $44.861m Dredgin..
AQ
08/07ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Share buyback
CO
07/04ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Share buyback
CO
06/15ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : SAL Heavy Lift awarded transport contract by GeoSea
AQ
05/30ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Trading update first quarter 2018
GL
05/25ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN : Trading update first quarter 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015PSP Yields 8.00% And Outperforms The S&P, But What Are The Risks? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 365 M
EBIT 2018 446 M
Net income 2018 315 M
Debt 2018 4 337 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 17,57
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 5 376 M
Chart ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN
Duration : Period :
Ackermans & van Haaren Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 148 €
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Suykens Chief Executive Officer
Luc Jacques Bertrand Chairman
Tom Bamelis Chief Financial Officer & Financial Director
Katia Waegemans Manager-Communications & Information
Thierry van Baren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN10.44%6 264
VINCI-1.75%58 000
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-15.25%33 544
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.09%26 866
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.57%26 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.78%23 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.