Ackermans & van Haaren: Half-year results 2018

"AvH's key participations reported a strong performance. The 122.3 million euros profit which they contributed to the group result illustrates our focus on recurring results and on a balanced spread of those results.

Thanks to dividends received and the sale of our participations in Atenor and BDM-Asco, we strengthened our net cash position further to 170.4 million euros. Hence, the AvH group has the resources to make new investments in the present portfolio as well as in new opportunities."

Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ackermans & van Haaren via Globenewswire

