ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC

(ACRS)
Aclaris Therapeutics : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS

06/21/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) resulting from allegations that Aclaris may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 20, 2019, it was reported that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, the FDA stated that “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.” On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading days to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Aclaris investors. If you purchased shares of Aclaris please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1606.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
