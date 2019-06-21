Aclaris Therapeutics : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) resulting from allegations that Aclaris may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 20, 2019, it was reported that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, the FDA stated that “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.” On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading days to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

