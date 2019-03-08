Aclaris Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 18, 2019

WAYNE, Pa., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, Monday, March 18th, before U.S. financial markets close.



Management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 AM ET to discuss Aclaris’ financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging on to the “Investors” page of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com, prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Aclaris Therapeutics website for 30 days following the call.

To participate on the live call, please dial (844) 776-7782 (domestic) or (661) 378-9535 (international), and reference conference ID 9765869 prior to the start of the call.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology, and immunology. Aclaris’ focus on market segments with no FDA-approved medications or where treatment gaps exist has resulted in the first FDA-approved treatment for raised seborrheic keratoses and several clinical programs to develop medications for the potential treatment of common warts, alopecia areata, and vitiligo. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Contact

Michael Tung, M.D.

Senior Vice President

Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations

484-329-2140

mtung@aclaristx.com

Media Contact

Sheila Kennedy

Vice President, Corporate Communications

484-321-5559

media@aclaristx.com



