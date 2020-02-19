Log in
Aclaris Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 25, 2020

02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, Tuesday, February 25th, after U.S. financial markets close.

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss Aclaris’ financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging on to the “Investors” page of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com, prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Aclaris Therapeutics website for 30 days following the call.

To participate on the live call, please dial (844) 776-7782 (domestic) or (661) 378-9535 (international), and reference conference ID 9958112 prior to the start of the call.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company’s diverse and multi-stage portfolio includes one late-stage investigational drug candidate and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

Aclaris Contact
Michael Tung, M.D.
Senior Vice President 
Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations
484-329-2140
mtung@aclaristx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13,1 M
EBIT 2019 -118 M
Net income 2019 -131 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,42x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,5x
Capitalization 55,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Neal S. Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Ruffo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Gordon Chief Medical Officer
Christopher P. Molineaux Independent Director
Anand Mehra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-29.63%55
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.06%31 817
LONZA GROUP18.04%31 767
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.00%20 666
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 703
INCYTE CORPORATION-10.16%17 190
