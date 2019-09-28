Log in
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC

(ACRS)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: ACRS) and Encourages Aclaris Investors to Contact the Firm

09/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: ACRS) securities between May 8, 2018 and June 29, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

The complaint, filed on July 30, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Aclaris shares during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Aclaris class action please go to https://bespc.com/ACRS. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,3 M
EBIT 2019 -129 M
Net income 2019 -129 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,42x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 49,2 M
Chart ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,83  $
Last Close Price 1,19  $
Spread / Highest target 320%
Spread / Average Target 222%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal S. Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Ruffo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stuart D. Shanler Chief Scientific Officer
David Gordon Chief Medical Officer
Christopher P. Molineaux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC-83.90%49
GILEAD SCIENCES0.56%79 660
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.32%42 858
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-26.78%29 923
GENMAB31.15%13 341
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.26.28%8 259
