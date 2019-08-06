Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS) securities between May 8, 2018 and June 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Aclaris investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased securities of Aclaris during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806006018/en/