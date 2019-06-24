Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (ACRS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

