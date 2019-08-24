Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aclaris Therapeutics Inc    ACRS

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC

(ACRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 10:11am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aclaris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACRS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Aclaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") asserted that an Aclaris advertisement for its Eskata hydrogen peroxide topical solution "makes false or misleading claims" regarding the product's risk and efficacy.  Specifically, the FDA stated that "a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson" was "especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring." 

On this news, Aclaris's stock price fell $0.57 per share, or over 11%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.54 per share on June 21, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-aclaris-therapeutics-inc---acrs-300906578.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
10:11aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Ther..
PR
09:45aFaruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,..
NE
08/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/12ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Aclaris Therapeutics, ..
BU
08/08ACLARIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/08ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/08Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Provides ..
GL
08/06DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
08/05ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dead..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group