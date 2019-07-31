Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aclaris Therapeutics Inc    ACRS

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC

(ACRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) has filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 8, 2018 and June 20, 2019. Aclaris is a pharmaceutical company that identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for dermatological and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead product is ESKATA, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution that treats seborrheic keratosis.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Aclaris' misconduct, click here.

Aclaris Therapeutics Accused of Making Misleading Claims in Video Advertisement

According to the complaint, in May 2018, Aclaris announced the launch of ESKATA, touting the product as the "first and only FDA-approved topical treatment for seborrheic keratosis." Despite positive expectations, Aclaris acknowledged in its 2017 10-K that ESKATA was subject to post-marketing restrictions and that failure to comply with regulations could lead to penalties. In its subsequent filings with the SEC, Aclaris touted its revenue from its sale of ESKATA and consistently assured that there were no material changes in its risk factors. However, in reality, Aclaris' advertising materials for ESKATA minimized its risks and overstated its efficacy, leaving the company vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny. This reality was realized on June 20, 2019, when the FDA issued a letter in response to a direct-to-consumer video interview with a paid Aclaris spokesperson, stating that Aclaris' advertisement for ESKATA "[made] false or misleading claims" about the product's risks and efficacy by failing to mention risk of serious eye disorders or severe skin reactions. Since this news, Aclaris' share price has fallen $3.83, almost 75%.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
06:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACR..
BU
05:48pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
04:42pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
01:14pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ac..
BU
07/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aclaris..
BU
07/30ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
07/30Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ATI-501 Oral in Pati..
GL
07/09Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Additional Orange Book Listable Pa..
GL
07/03ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
07/03Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Maxine Gowen to Board of Direct..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,8 M
EBIT 2019 -122 M
Net income 2019 -125 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,45x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 71,8 M
Chart ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 1,28  $
Spread / Highest target 2 478%
Spread / Average Target 1 241%
Spread / Lowest Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal S. Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Tullman Chairman
Frank Ruffo Chief Financial Officer
Stuart D. Shanler Chief Scientific Officer
David Gordon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC-76.45%72
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%85 309
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.31%43 423
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.70%33 965
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC37.14%11 098
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC0.00%10 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group