Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aclaris Therapeutics Inc    ACRS

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC

(ACRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 8, 2018 and June 20, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Aclaris’ advertising touted the safety of ESKATA as well as overstating its efficacy to drive sales. This advertising was likely to bring the Company under regulatory scrutiny. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Aclaris, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
06:55pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ac..
BU
06:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACR..
BU
05:48pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
04:42pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
01:14pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ac..
BU
07/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aclaris..
BU
07/30ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
07/30Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ATI-501 Oral in Pati..
GL
07/09Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Additional Orange Book Listable Pa..
GL
07/03ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,8 M
EBIT 2019 -122 M
Net income 2019 -125 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,45x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 52,8 M
Chart ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 1,28  $
Spread / Highest target 2 478%
Spread / Average Target 1 241%
Spread / Lowest Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal S. Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Tullman Chairman
Frank Ruffo Chief Financial Officer
Stuart D. Shanler Chief Scientific Officer
David Gordon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC-76.45%72
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%85 309
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.31%43 423
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.70%33 965
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC37.14%11 098
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC0.00%10 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group