ACM Research Expands Memory Customer Base with Receipt of SAPS-V Order from New Customer in China

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, today announced the receipt of a purchase order for a SAPS-V single wafer cleaning tool from an emerging manufacturer of DRAM memory chips in China.



The customer ordered the Company’s most advanced and newest SAPS tool, the SAPS-V. Equipped with twelve chambers, the SAPS-V tool is designed to remove tiny defects uniformly across an entire 12-inch wafer, thus helping the customer achieve higher yields. The Company expects to deliver this first tool in the fourth quarter of 2019, with revenue recognition upon qualification and acceptance.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “This order, from an important new DRAM customer in China, is a positive milestone, and adds another potential major player to ACM’s customer base. We provide our customers with proven SAPS cleaning solutions that enhance the wafer die yield in more than twenty different types of cleaning steps. We believe our solution can contribute to this customer’s production yield and help to support a rapid and successful ramp of their new fab.”

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information presented in the first and third paragraphs of this press release with respect to the estimated delivery date, acceptance and performance of the ACM tool to the new customer contains forward‑looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may vary significantly from ACM’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled; suppliers may not be able to meet ACM’s demands on a timely basis; volatile global economic, market, industry and other conditions could result in sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for ACM's products and in disruption of capital and credit markets; and ACM’s failure to successfully manage its operations. ACM cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. ACM expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM logo and SAPS are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks. This press release also contains other companies’ trademarks, registered marks and trade names, which are the property of those companies.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States :

The Blueshirt Group

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com