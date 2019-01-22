ACM to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 6, 2019
0
01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.
What:
ACM Research Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2018) Earnings Call
When:
8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7, 2019
Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 8884467 to join the call.
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 (845) 675-0437
+1 (866) 519-4004
Hong Kong
+852 30186771
+852 800906601
Mainland China
+86 8008190121 +86 4006208038
Other International
+65 67135090
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 15, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8884467.
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 (646) 254-3697
+1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong
+852 30512780
+852 800963117
Mainland China
+86 8008700206 +86 4006022065
Other International
+61 281990299
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.
About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.