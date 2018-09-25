Acme United Corporation Announces Slice, Inc. Distribution Agreement

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that it has signed a global agreement to build and sell cutting tools featuring safety blades designed by Slice, Inc., a leader in safety cutting tools.

The product line will be marketed under the Westcott brand, featuring Slice safety blades, and will be launched at the National Safety Conference in Houston, Texas on October 22, 2018. The safety cutters will include Slice ceramic blades, which last up to 11 times longer than metal blades, and are much safer than traditional blades. Additional safety tools will be launched in early 2019.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO of Acme United said, “The expertise and input from Slice, Inc. combined with Westcott innovation and quality have created powerful tools for the industrial, school, home, and retail safety segments. We are eager to continue to provide the very best in safe cutting tools to our customers.”

T.J. Scimone, CEO of Slice, Inc. commented, “Slice is pleased to find a wider audience for our patent-pending finger-friendly safety blades. When companies work together for better safety, everybody wins.”

Mr. Johnsen added that the entire Acme United team is excited about working with Slice, Inc. and looks forward to a long relationship.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative cutting, and safety products for the school, home, office, sporting goods, and industrial markets.

Slice, Inc.’s commitment to safety shows in innovative designs, including the patent-pending finger-friendly® blade edge. With a holistic approach to safety, Slice improves the ergonomics and durability of common cutting and scraping tools to boost workplace safety for everyone.

