ACME UNITED CORPORATION (ACU)
Acme United Corporation Announces Slice, Inc. Distribution Agreement

09/25/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that it has signed a global agreement to build and sell cutting tools featuring safety blades designed by Slice, Inc., a leader in safety cutting tools.

The product line will be marketed under the Westcott brand, featuring Slice safety blades, and will be launched at the National Safety Conference in Houston, Texas on October 22, 2018.  The safety cutters will include Slice ceramic blades, which last up to 11 times longer than metal blades, and are much safer than traditional blades. Additional safety tools will be launched in early 2019.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO of Acme United said, “The expertise and input from Slice, Inc. combined with Westcott innovation and quality have created powerful tools for the industrial, school, home, and retail safety segments. We are eager to continue to provide the very best in safe cutting tools to our customers.”

T.J. Scimone, CEO of Slice, Inc. commented, “Slice is pleased to find a wider audience for our patent-pending finger-friendly safety blades. When companies work together for better safety, everybody wins.”

Mr. Johnsen added that the entire Acme United team is excited about working with Slice, Inc. and looks forward to a long relationship.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative cutting, and safety products for the school, home, office, sporting goods, and industrial markets.

Slice, Inc.’s commitment to safety shows in innovative designs, including the patent-pending finger-friendly® blade edge. With a holistic approach to safety, Slice improves the ergonomics and durability of common cutting and scraping tools to boost workplace safety for everyone. 

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®,  PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com

Forward Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following:  (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions,  which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) uncertainties arising from the interpretation and application of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Paul G. Driscoll
Acme United Corporation
55 Walls Drive
Fairfield, CT  06824
Phone: (203) 254-6060
FAX: (203) 254-6521


