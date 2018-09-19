Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Acorn Energy Inc    

ACORN ENERGY INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Acorn Energy : OmniMetrix - Provider of Remote Monitoring and Control for Pipelines & Standy Generators - Adds New Fortune 500 Energy Customer in MidAtlantic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:03am CEST

OmniMetrix - Provider of Remote Monitoring and Control for Pipelines & Standy Generators - Adds New Fortune 500

Energy Customer in MidAtlantic

Buford, GA - September 18, 2018 - OmniMetrix, a provider of remote monitoring and control systems for gas pipelines and stand-by generators for businesses, homes, cell towers, and other critical equipment, today announced it has added another Fortune 500 energy industry customer, increasing its penetration of the Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 to 24 companies. The new customer placed an initial order for the Company's full line of corrosion protection monitoring systems and annual service to monitor multiple points along their pipeline network. We believe this relationship has the potential to expand in 2019 and beyond.

OmniMetrix's Fortune 500 customers are spread across energy (25%), retail (21%), industrial (13%), and financial (8%) sectors. Aerospace and defense, automotive, chemical, hospitality, insurance, software, telecommunications, and utilities comprise the balance (33%) of these customers. OmniMetrix also serves thousands of smaller corporate, government and military clients globally.

OmniMetrix President & CEO, Walter Czarnecki, commented, "After several months of dialogue and testing, we are pleased to have been selected to provide mission critical cathodic protection services for this significant new customer. Given the technological strength of our solutions, combined with a demonstrated commitment to the highest levels of customer service and innovation, we are confident in the potential to continue to expand our customer base.

"OmniMetrix brings 20 years of leading technology expertise, experience and a track record of customer success to meet growing demand for remote monitoring and IoT solutions, which is true not only in the energy space but across all segments of the economy."

OmniMetrix™, Inc. (www.omnimetrix.net)

OmniMetrix is a pioneer in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control for gas pipelines and stand-by generators used for homes, cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems and federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix is a proven solution for making critical systems more reliable with thousands of monitored assets.

Twitter: @OmniMetrix

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Walter Czarnecki, President & CEO

William Jones

OmniMetrix

Catalyst

+1 302-245-8743

+1 267-987-2082

wczarnecki@omnimetrix.net

wjones@catalyst-ir.com

Disclaimer

Acorn Energy Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 01:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACORN ENERGY INC
03:03aACORN ENERGY : OmniMetrix - Provider of Remote Monitoring and Control for Pipeli..
PU
08/14ACORN ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/08ACORN ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
08/07ACORN ENERGY : IoT Remote Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn Hosts Q2 Investo..
AQ
06/11LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Shoreham array to be community-owned, low-impact
AQ
06/05ACORN ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Direc..
AQ
06/05ACORN ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16ACORN ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS : ACFN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
05/15ACORN ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15ACORN ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Acorn Energy's (ACFN) CEO Jan Loeb on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
08/14Acorn Energy reports Q2 results 
05/16Acorn Energy's (ACFN) CEO Jan Loeb on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
03/27Acorn Energy's (ACFN) CEO Jan Loeb on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
03/26Acorn Energy reports Q4 results 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Herman Loeb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher E. Clouser Executive Chairman
Joseph Musanti Chief Operating Officer
Tracy Simmons Clifford Chief Financial Officer
George Morgenstern Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORN ENERGY INC8
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 035
ACCENTURE11.73%115 284
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.48%109 578
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 416
VMWARE, INC.25.29%64 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.