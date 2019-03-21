Log in
IoT Remote Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn Hosts Q4 Investor Call Wednesday, March 27th at 11 am ET

03/21/2019

WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control systems and services for generators, pipelines and other industrial assets, will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Results will be issued before the market opens on the same day.

Participating on the call will be Jan Loeb, President and CEO; Tracy Clifford, CFO; and Walter Czarnecki, President and CEO of OmniMetrix. On the call, Management will review results as well as discuss the outlook for 2019.

Conference Call Details
   
 Date/Time: Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 am ET
 Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
 Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the
  Investor section of Acorn's website when available.
 Email Option for Q&A:acfn@catalyst-ir.com – before or after the call.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM(www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns an 80% equity stake in OmniMetrix, Inc., a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control for gas pipelines and stand-by generators used in cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems and for other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix offers proven cost-effective solutions for making critical systems more reliable with thousands of monitored assets and thousands of customers, including 24 in the Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500.

Follow us
Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
Catalyst IR
acfn@catalyst-ir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
