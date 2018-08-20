Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acorn Income Fund Limited    AIF   GB0004829437

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (AIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Acorn Income Fund : Annual General Meeting Statement 20/08/2018 > >

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:26am EDT
Date: 2018-08-20
Time: 12:08:00
Headline: DJ Acorn Income Fund Annual General Meeting Statement
Stocks: AIF.L, AIFZ.L 
DJ Acorn Income Fund Annual General Meeting Statement 

TIDMAIF TIDMAIFZ 
 
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED 
 
                                (the "Company") 
 
 (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration 
                                 number 34778) 
 
                           LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67 
 
                       Annual General Meeting Statement 
 
                                20 August 2018 
 
Further to the Annual General Meeting Notice dated 24 April 2018 (the "Notice") 
and sent to members of the Company on 25 April 2018; the Annual General Meeting 
was held today and members voted in favour of Resolutions 1 to 11. 
 
Details of the voting results, which should be read alongside the Notice sent 
to members, are noted below. 
 
 Ordinary Resolution           For                 Against               Abstain 
 
          1                  846,039                  0                     0 
 
          2                  801,818               35,221                 9,000 
 
          3                  826,039               11,000                 9,000 
 
          4                  831,289               14,750                   0 
 
          5                  825,872               20,167                   0 
 
          6                  846,039                  0                     0 
 
 Special Business by           For                 Against               Abstain 
 Ordinary Resolution 
 
          7                  835,952               10,087                   0 
 
          8                  830,535               15,504                   0 
 
 Special Business by           For                 Against               Abstain 
 Special Resolution 
 
          9                  833,767               12,272                   0 
 
         10                  846,039                  0                     0 
 
         11                  846,039                  0                     0 
 
Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the 
votes for and against a resolution. 
 
The Special Resolutions were as follows: 
 
Special Resolution 7 
 
1.   THAT, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and 
     unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Articles to issue new 
     Ordinary Shares in the Company PROVIDED THAT: 
 
     (i)    such powers shall be limited to issue up to 1,591,668   new 
     Ordinary Shares (approximately 10% of the issued Ordinary Shares, 
     excluding treasury shares, as at the date of this Notice); and 
 
     (ii)    the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of 
     the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 unless such 
     authority is renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting 
     (save that the Company may, at any time before such expiry, make an offer 
     or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be issued 
     after such expiry and the Directors may issue Ordinary Shares after such 
     expiry in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority 
     conferred hereby had not expired). 
 
2.   Special Resolution 8 
 
     THAT, subject to and conditional upon the passing of the proposed 
     resolution of the Class Meeting of ZDP Members convened for 20 August 2018 
     at 11.00 am, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and 
     unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Articles to issue new 
     ZDP Shares in the Company PROVIDED THAT: 
 
     (i)    such powers shall be limited to issue up to 2,136,522 new ZDP 
     Shares (approximately 10% of the issued ZDP Shares, excluding treasury 
     shares, as at the date of this Notice) in circumstances where the Cover 
     Test is met or Cover is maintained or is otherwise increased, in each 
     case, immediately following such issue; and 
 
     (ii)   the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of 
     the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 unless such 
     authority is renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting 
     (save that the Company may, at any time before such expiry, make an offer 
     or agreement which would or might require ZDP Shares to be issued after 
     such expiry and the Directors may issue ZDP Shares after such expiry in 
     pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby 
     had not expired). 
 
     Special Business to be proposed as Special Resolutions: 
 
 
     Special Resolution 9 
 
3.   THAT the Directors be and are hereby empowered (pursuant to Resolution 7 
     or otherwise) to issue and sell from treasury up to 2,867,640 Ordinary 
     Shares for cash otherwise than pro rata to existing Ordinary Members at: 
 
     (i)     a price equal to or greater than the prevailing Net Asset Value 
     per Ordinary Share; or 
 
     (ii)    a discount to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share in 
     circumstances where ZDP Shares are issued at the same time at a premium to 
     Net Asset Value such that the combined effect of the issue or sale of 
     Ordinary Shares at a discount to the prevailing Net Asset Value per 
     Ordinary Share and the issue of ZDP Shares at a premium to Net Asset Value 
     is that (i) Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share is thereby increased; and 
     (ii) gearing is not thereby increased, 
 
     PROVIDED THAT the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the 
     conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 
     unless such authority is renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in 
     general meeting (save that the Company may at any time before such expiry 
     make an offer or agreement which might require Ordinary Shares to be 
     issued or sold after such expiry and the Directors may issue or sell 
     Ordinary Shares after such expiry in pursuance of such offer or agreement 
     as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired). 
 
4.   Special Resolution 10 
 
     THAT, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, 
     unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 315 of the 
     Companies Law to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 
     316 of the Companies Law) of its issued Ordinary Shares, PROVIDED THAT: 
 
     (i)     the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised 
     to be purchased shall be 2,385,911 Ordinary Shares; 
 
     (ii)    the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company 
     for each Ordinary Share shall be GBP0.01; 
 
     (iii)  the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company 
     for each Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (a) an amount equal to 
     105% of the average value of an Ordinary Share for the five business days 
     prior to the day the purchase is made and (b) the higher of the price of 
     the last independent trade and the highest independent bid at the time of 
     the purchase for any number of Ordinary Shares on the trading venue where 
     the trade is carried out; 
 
     (iv)   the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of 
     the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 unless such 
     authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such time; and 
 
     (v)    the Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under 
     the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority 
     which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of 
     such authority and may make an acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to 
     any such contract. 
 
     Special Resolution 11 
 
     THAT, the Company be generally and, subject as hereinafter appears, 
     unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 315 of the 
     Companies Law to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 
     316 of the Companies Law) of its issued ZDP Shares, PROVIDED THAT: 
 
     (i)     the maximum aggregate number of ZDP Shares hereby authorised to 
     be purchased shall be 3,202,646 ZDP Shares; 
 
     (ii)    the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company 
     for each ZDP Share shall be GBP0.01; 
 
     (iii)  the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) payable by the Company 
     for each ZDP Share shall be the higher of (a) an amount equal to 105% of 
     the average value of a ZDP Share for the five business days prior to the 
     day the purchase is made and (b) the higher of the price of the last 
     independent trade and the highest independent bid at the time of the 
     purchase for any number of ZDP Shares on the trading venue where the 
     trade is carried out; 
 
     (iv)   the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of 
     the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 unless such 
     authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such time; and 
 
     (v)    the Company may make a contract to purchase ZDP Shares under the 
     authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which 
     will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such 
     authority and may make an acquisition of ZDP Shares pursuant to any such 
     contract. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the special business and 
special resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and 
will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/ 
investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund 
 
Cara De La Mare 
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498 
Email: cd109@ntrs.com 
 
 
 
END



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2018 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)

Disclaimer

Acorn Income Fund Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
10:36aACORN INCOME FUND : Half-year Report 20/08/2018 > >
PU
10:26aACORN INCOME FUND : Annual General Meeting Statement 20/08/2018 > >
PU
10:21aACORN INCOME FUND : Result of Class Meeting 20/08/2018 > >
PU
08:56aACORN INCOME FUND : Half-year Report
PR
07:09aACORN INCOME FUND : Annual General Meeting Statement
PR
07:09aACORN INCOME FUND : Result of Class Meeting
PR
08/16ACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 16/08/2018 > >
PU
08/15ACORN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares 15/08/2018 > >
PU
08/15ACORN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/14ACORN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares 14/08/2018 > >
PU
More news
Chart ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acorn Income Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Foster Green Chairman
David John Warr Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED-7.01%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.37%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 332
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED1.71%3 672
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 165
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.04%1 818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.