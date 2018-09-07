Log in
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (AIF)
Acorn Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s) 07/09/2018

09/07/2018 | 09:57am CEST
Date: 2018-09-07
Time: 08:00:00
Headline: DJ Acorn Income Fund Net Asset Value(s)
Stocks: AIF.L, AIFZ.L 
DJ Acorn Income Fund Net Asset Value(s) 

TIDMAIF TIDMAIFZ 
 
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the "Company") 
 (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration 
                                 number 34778) 
 
                           LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67 
 
Net Asset Values 
 
As at the close of business on 05th September 2018 the estimated Net Asset 
Values of the Company's shares are as follows: 
 
                       NAV      Shares in     NAV Date 
                                Issue 
 
Cum-income NAV*        460.65p  15,816,687    05th September 
                                              2018 
 
Ex-income NAV**        455.40p  15,816,687    05th September 
                                              2018 
 
ZDP shares             146.57p  21,230,989    05th September 
                                              2018 
 
 
*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of 
any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any 
dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid. 
 
**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding  net current year 
 income (net current year  income being all current year income, less the value 
of  any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any 
dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). 
Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first 
business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during 
a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed 
income. 
 
Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 103.977 
million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 
28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices. 
 
Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were 
GBP 72.859 million. 
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 
 
The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general 
meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any 
resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to 
the ZDP Shares.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company 
is 15,816,687 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd. 
 
Jenny Malone         353 (0)1 542 2198 
Date: 06th September 2018 
 
 
 
END



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2018 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Disclaimer

Acorn Income Fund Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 07:56:03 UTC
