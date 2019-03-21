Acorn Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s) 21/03/2019 > >

DJ Acorn Income Fund Net Asset Value(s)
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration
number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
Net Asset Values
As at the close of business on 20th March 2019 the estimated Net Asset Values
of the Company's shares are as follows:
NAV Shares in NAV Date
Issue
Cum-income NAV* 418.62p 15,816,687 20th March 2019
Ex-income NAV** 418.62p 15,816,687 20th March 2019
ZDP shares 149.57p 21,230,989 20th March 2019
*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of
any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any
dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.
**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding net current year
income (net current year income being all current year income, less the value
of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any
dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid).
Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first
business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during
a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed
income.
Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 97.968
million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on
28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.
Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were
GBP 66.212 million.
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general
meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any
resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to
the ZDP Shares. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company
is 15,816,687
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.
John Odwyer 353 (0)1 542 2281
Date:21st March 2019
