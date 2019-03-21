Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acorn Income Fund Limited    AIF   GB0004829437

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(AIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/21 12:35:19 pm
361.5 GBp   -1.90%
05:10pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 21/03/2019 > >
PU
07:40aACORN INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet 21/03/2019 > >
PU
07:29aACORN INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acorn Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s) 21/03/2019 > >

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
DJ Acorn Income Fund Net Asset Value(s) 
TIDMAIF TIDMAIFZ 
 
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the 'Company') 
 (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration 
                                 number 34778) 
 
                           LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67 
 
 
Net Asset Values 
 
As at the close of business on  20th March 2019  the estimated Net Asset Values 
of the Company's shares are as follows: 
 
                        NAV       Shares in      NAV Date 
                                  Issue 
 
Cum-income NAV*         418.62p   15,816,687     20th March 2019 
 
Ex-income NAV**         418.62p   15,816,687     20th March 2019 
 
ZDP shares              149.57p   21,230,989     20th March 2019 
 
 
*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of 
any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any 
dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid. 
 
**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding  net current year 
 income (net current year  income being all current year income, less the value 
of  any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any 
dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). 
Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first 
business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during 
a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed 
income. 
 
Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 97.968 
 million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 
28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices. 
 
Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were 
GBP 66.212  million. 
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 
 
The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general 
meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any 
resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to 
the ZDP Shares.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company 
is 15,816,687 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd. 
 
John Odwyer         353 (0)1 542 2281 
Date:21st March 2019 
 
 
 
END

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2019 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)

Disclaimer

Acorn Income Fund Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 21:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
05:10pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 21/03/2019 > >
PU
07:40aACORN INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet 21/03/2019 > >
PU
07:29aACORN INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet
PR
03/18ACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 18/03/2019 > >
PU
03/14ACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 14/03/2019 > >
PU
03/14ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/05ACORN INCOME FUND : Dividend Announcement
PR
02/05ACORN INCOME FUND : Appointment of Director
PR
01/02ACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 02/01/2019 > >
PU
2018ACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 10/12/2018 > >
PU
More news
Chart ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acorn Income Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Foster Green Chairman
David John Warr Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Geoffrey Nowell Sidebottom Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED10.33%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.69%7 285
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 597
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.76%3 205
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.75%2 424
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 176
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.