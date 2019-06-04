Log in
Acorn Income Fund : Notice of AGM

06/04/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Acorn Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number  34778)
LEI Number: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
(The “Company”)

4 June 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 16 August 2019 at 11.15am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

Cara De La Mare
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:        +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: cd109@ntrs.com


© PRNewswire 2019
