ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED    AIF   GB0004829437

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (AIF)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Acorn Income Fund : Result of Class Meeting 20/08/2018 > >

08/20/2018 | 10:21am EDT
Date: 2018-08-20
Time: 12:08:00
Headline: DJ Acorn Income Fund Result of Class Meeting
Stocks: AIF.L, AIFZ.L 
DJ Acorn Income Fund Result of Class Meeting   

TIDMAIF TIDMAIFZ 
 
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED 
                                (the "Company") 
 (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration 
                                 number 34778) 
                           LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67 
 
                            Result of Class Meeting 
                                20 August 2018 
 
The Company advises that the ordinary resolution, as outlined below, put to the 
holders of ZDP Shares at the Class Meeting of the Company held today was duly 
passed: 
 
"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing 
and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of 
Resolution 8 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company 
dated 24 April 2018 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or 
abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result 
from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution." 
 
(8,337,082 votes in favour, 0 votes against, 0 votes withheld) 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/ 
investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund 
 
Cara De La Mare 
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498 
Email: cd109@ntrs.com 
 
 
 
 
END



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2018 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)

Disclaimer

Acorn Income Fund Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:20:04 UTC
