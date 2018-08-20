Acorn Income Fund : Result of Class Meeting 20/08/2018 > >

DJ Acorn Income Fund Result of Class Meeting TIDMAIF TIDMAIFZ ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the "Company") (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778) LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67 Result of Class Meeting 20 August 2018 The Company advises that the ordinary resolution, as outlined below, put to the holders of ZDP Shares at the Class Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed: "THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of Resolution 8 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 24 April 2018 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution." (8,337,082 votes in favour, 0 votes against, 0 votes withheld) Enquiries: Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/ investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund Cara De La Mare Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498 Email: cd109@ntrs.com END

