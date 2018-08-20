Acorn Income Fund : Result of Class Meeting 20/08/2018 > >

|
DJ Acorn Income Fund Result of Class Meeting
TIDMAIF TIDMAIFZ
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration
number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
Result of Class Meeting
20 August 2018
The Company advises that the ordinary resolution, as outlined below, put to the
holders of ZDP Shares at the Class Meeting of the Company held today was duly
passed:
"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing
and carrying into effect, as an ordinary resolution of the Company, of
Resolution 8 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company
dated 24 April 2018 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or
abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result
from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution."
(8,337,082 votes in favour, 0 votes against, 0 votes withheld)
Enquiries:
Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/
investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund
Cara De La Mare
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: cd109@ntrs.com
