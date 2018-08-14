Log in
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (AIF)
Acorn Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

08/14/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

 (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

14 AUGUST 2018

On 14 August 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at an average price per share of £4.23 each per Ordinary Share.
  • 67,116 Zero Dividend Preference Shares of 1p each in the Capital of the Company (the 'ZDP Shares') at an average price per share of £1.525 each per ZDP Share.

These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above purchases, the total number of shares held by the Company in treasury is as follows:

Ordinary Shares:              1,275,972

ZDP Shares:                        1,712,757

Following the above purchases, the total number of Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is:

Ordinary Shares:              15,866,687

ZDP Shares:                        21,298,105

The ZDP Shares do not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,866,687. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information about this announcement, please contact:

Numis                                                                                                                   +44 207 260 1425

Nathan Brown

Northern Trust International Fund Administration

Services (Guernsey) Limited                                                                      +44 1481 745 498

Cara De La Mare                                                                    


© PRNewswire 2018
