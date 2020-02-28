Log in
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED    AIF   GB0004829437

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(AIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/28 11:35:23 am
333.5 GBp   -6.71%
Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

02/28/2020 | 12:37pm EST

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Thisannouncement replaces the announcement made on February 27th 2020 at 16.47. The reason for the amendment was that the Cum-income NAV number appeared in the Ex income NAV field and the Ex income NAV number appeared in the Cum-income NAV field.

Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 26th February 2020 the estimated Net Asset Values of the Company's shares are as follows:

NAV Shares in Issue NAV Date
Cum-income NAV* 439.35p 15,816,687 26th February 2020
Ex-income NAV** 436.16p 15,816,687 26th February 2020
ZDP shares 154.98p 21,230,989 26th February 2020

*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.

**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding net current year income (net current year income being all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed income.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 102.395 million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were GBP 69.491 million.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.

John Odwyer 353 (0)1 542 2281
Date: 28th February 2020

Disclaimer

Acorn Income Fund Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 17:36:05 UTC
