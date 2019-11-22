Log in
11/22/2019 | 06:31am EST

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company") today announced the resolutions that were adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai on November 21, 2019.

At the meeting, Acorn's shareholders approved the re-election of Mr. Robert W. Roche, Mr. Urs P. Zimmerman, Mr. Pierre E. Cohade, Ms. Jenny Hseau-Jean Wang and Mr. Eric Haibing Wu to serve on the board of directors of the Company. Acorn's shareholders also approved and ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton CPA LLP as the independent auditor of the Company for fiscal year 2019.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales, through digital media in China. For more information visit www.acorninternationalgroup.com.

Investor Contacts:

Contact: Acorn International, Inc.      

Compass Investor Relations

Mr. Jacob A. Fisch                     

Ms. Elaine Ketchmere, CFA

Phone +86-21-5151-8888              

Phone: +1-310-528-3031

Email: ir@chinadrtv.com               

Email: eketchmere@compass-ir.com

www.acorninternationalgroup.com        

www.compassinvestorrelations.com   

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acorn-international-announces-shareholder-resolutions-adopted-at-2019-annual-general-meeting-300963598.html

SOURCE Acorn International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
