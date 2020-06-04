Acorn International : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Log in
06/04/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2020.  The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.acorninternationalgroup.com.

Acorn will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR representatives, or in writing to Acorn International, Inc., 5/F, YueShang Plaza, 1 South Wuning Road, Shanghai 200042, People's Republic of China.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales, through digital media in China. For more information visit www.acorninternationalgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "future," "going forward," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "target," "will," "potential," and similar statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Acorn's control, including the extent and duration of the adverse impact of COVID-19, which may cause actual results, performance, actions, or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Contact:

Compass Investor Relations    
Ms. Elaine Ketchmere, CFA    
Phone: +1-310-528-3031 
Email: Eketchmere@compass-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acorn-international-files-2019-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301071079.html

SOURCE Acorn International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
