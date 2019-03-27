Acotel : Approval budget to 31 March 2020 and financial statements for 2018 0 03/27/2019 | 07:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE ACOTEL GROUP SpA: Board approves a) budget through to 31 March 2020, and b) separate and consolidated financial statements for 2018 Hericap Ltd. and Acotel Group SpA subscribe for rights issue by Bucksense Inc. Consolidated results1 ∙Revenue approximately €4.9 million (€11.1 million in 2017) ∙Negative EBITDA approximately €4.1 million (negative €6.0 million in 2017) ∙Negative EBIT approximately 4.7 million (negative €9.8 million in 2017) ∙Net loss €5.8 million (loss of €6.5 million in 2017) ∙Net funds €3.4 million (€4.8 million in 2017) Rome, 27 March 2018- Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Acotel Group SpA has approved the budget for the period through to 31 March 2020. At the same meeting, the Board also approved the separate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which will be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) to be held in first call on 19 April 2019 and, if necessary, in second call on 24 April 2019. Basis of preparation Whilst taking into account potential developments linked to the conclusion of the current business and commercial negotiations, to which reference will be made later in this release, Acotel Group SpA'sDirectors continue to be aware of the many remaining uncertainties that, at this time, give rise to significant doubts about the Company's status as a going concern. These doubts also regard the Company's ability (and that of the Group of which it is the holding company), in the medium term, to return its existing or developing business areas to levels of turnover and earnings sufficient to restore profitability and financial stability. At their meeting of 9 August 2018, the Board of Directors approved the Business Plan for the period 2018-2022 ("the Plan"), completing the process involving the earlier fully subscribed rights issue amounting to €3,702,217.50, which enabled the shareholders, Clama Srland Macla Srlto increase their interests in Acotel Group SpAto 42.72% and 17.92%, respectively. The Plan indicates that the Group will above all develop along three clearly identifiable lines of business: ∙Bucksense - Programmatic Advertising; ∙Acotel Net - Internet of Things (IoT); ∙Acotel Net - Enterprise Security. In late 2018, with regard to the Bucksense - Programmatic Advertising line, it became clear that it was not going to be possible to achieve the objectives set out in the Plan, due to the results of the 1In accordance with IFRS 5, revenue and cost items for 2018 and, for comparative purposes, 2017, relating to the issue of new shares by Bucksense Inc.., and to Noverca Italia in liquidation have been classified "Profit/ (Loss) from assets held for sale and discontinued operations" in the income statement. Similarly, the current and non-current assets and the related liabilities attributable to the issue of new shares by Bucksense Inc.. and the remaining assets being liquidated by Noverca Italia Srl have been consolidated on a line-by-line basis, but reclassified to "Total assets held for sale and discontinued operations less the related liabilities" in the statement of financial position. Group's agreement with its Asian partner being below expectations. This agreement had aimed to generate significant volumes of business with customers in geographical areas in which the Group could not have accessed on its own, in exchange for the acquisition of a minority interest in the subsidiary, Bucksense. As a result, the Acotel Group's management took steps to find a potential investor able to provide the subsidiary with immediate financial support, with the aim of accelerating development of the business and enable it to pay the amounts due to Acotel Group SpAaccounted for in the Company's separate financial statements. On 25 March 2019, a term sheet was signed by Acotel Group SpAand Hericap Ltd.,a wholly owned subsidiary of Heritage Finance Ltd., which owns 7.53% of Acotel Group SpA. The agreement aims to maximise the financial benefits without the contribution of the Asian partner. The term sheet requires Bucksense Inc.to carry out a rights issue designed to restore the profitability and financial stability that will allow it to develop as a business, whilst enabling Acotel: ∙to gain from its investment in its US subsidiary, whilst remaining the owner, at least at the outset, of a 25% stake inBucksense; ∙to recover the receivable due fromBucksenseaccounted for in Acotel Group SpA's separate financial statements through the immediate repayment of a part, amounting to US$2.2 million, and the conversion of US$3.6 million into a five-year shareholder loan, repayable at maturity, but subject to an obligation to effect early repayment on: (a) subscription for a second rights issue, as described below; or (b) Bucksense's achievement of a level of EBITDA of at least US$10.0 million. The agreement also provides for: ∙a secondall-or-none rights issue by Bucksense Inc., amounting to up to US$3.5 million, inclusive of a share premium, to be carried out by 31 December 2021, via the issue of 10,500 Bucksenseshares entirely to Hericap, based on a pre money valuation of Bucksenseon a fully diluted basis, amounting to US$9.3 million. In the event of subscription for the second rights issue for the full amount of US$3.5 million, Bucksense's share capital will be held as follows: (i) Hericapwill hold an 81.82% interest; whilst (ii) Acotel will hold the remaining 18.18% interest in Bucksense; ∙a put option granted by Acotel toBucksenseon 5,331 Bucksenseshares at the price of the first rights issue. As a result of this put option, Bucksense, in the 30 days prior to the maturity date for the above shareholder loan, will have the right to sell Acotel, at a price equal to 50% of the remaining face value of the shareholder loan, a number of shares in Bucksensein proportion to this value: in this case, Acotel will own up to a 44% interest in Bucksense. The term sheet also establishes that the put option will lapse should Acotel sell its shares in Bucksenseor if the shareholder loan is repaid early. In the light of the above transaction, the impact of the agreement has been reflected in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, compared with those for the year ended 31 December 2017. This has led to the need to present amounts attributable to Bucksenseon a different basis in the financial statements for 2018, in order to take into account the projected loss of control in the 12 months following the reporting date. The change in the Group's scope of consolidation also has an impact on the Plan, meaning that, despite last year's results being in line with the Plan at the level of EBITDA, there is now a need to revise the Plan objectives, focusing on: ∙Acotel Net - Internet of Things (IoT); ∙Acotel Net - Enterprise Security. Acotel Group SpA's Directorsbelieve that the many uncertainties surrounding the existing business areas are such as to not permit them, at this time, to revise the Plan. The Directors will, therefore, wait until there is greater clarity regarding potential future developments, which will be in part dependent on the conclusion of new commercial agreements and the resulting expected improvements in sales and margins over the period of the Plan. At its meeting of 27 March 2019, the Board of Directors approved the Budget for the period through to 31 March 2020 ("the Budget"), drawn up by management and reviewed in the light of recent events. The Budget envisages a gradual withdrawal from businesses no longer considered profitable (Interactive: VAS and Mobile Services) and prudently does not take into account others (remote health and care solutions), whilst awaiting the completion of ongoing trials and the signature of contracts with customers with whom talks are in progress. The Budget confirms that the financial resources raised from the transfer of control of Bucksense, together with those resulting from the rights issue completed by Acotel Group SpAin August 2018, appear to be sufficient to cover operating costs in the next 12 months and to ensure the necessary investment. In line with the approach adopted when preparing the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017, whilst preparing the separate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 on a going concern basis, the Directors have a taken a prudent approach to the measurement of certain assets. As a result, the costs incurred in relation to assets directly linked to activities that continue to be loss-making have not been capitalised, whilst the impairment losses recognised during preparation of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 have not been reversed. In deciding to prepare the financial statements on this basis, the Directors have also taken the following into account: ∙the financial resources resulting from the above transfer of control ofBucksensewill enable the Company and the Group for which it is the holding company to cover its financial requirements in the next 12 months; ∙financial debt remains insignificant; ∙the absence of any past due payables for which legal action has been taken by creditors to recover amounts owed; ∙the absence of legal and/or tax disputes that could result in liabilities that the Group would not be able to meet. In this regard, reference should be made to the information provided in this release, providing a description of the findings of a periodic audit ofAcotel Group SpAby the Italian tax authorities and the ruling by India's Income Tax Department in relation to Acotel Interactive India Private Limited. Events in 2018 As in part noted above, in 2018, the Acotel Group took steps to raise the funds necessary in order to cover its operating costs until the Group's operating results are such as to enable it to achieve breakeven. Action was also taken to develop commercial initiatives in the area of IoT, Energy & Building Managementand Enterprise Security(Acotel Net) and to reduce fixed costs in the short to medium term. With regard to the group's financial needs: on 4 July 2018, the Company's Board of Directors exercised the authority granted to it by the General Meeting of 26 June 2018, establishing that, among other things, the total value of the capital increase was to be €3,702,217.50 and the total number of new no-par shares to be issued was 822,715, ranking pari passuwith those already in issue, at an issue price of €4.50 each, inclusive of a share premium of €4.24. The shareholders, Clama Srland Macla Srl,who jointly owned an interest of approximately 57.4% of Acotel Group SpA, were willing subscribe for their share of the increase. On 8 August 2018, the resulting rights issue was fully subscribed and paid up. As a result of subscribing for the new shares, Clama Srl and Macla Srl increased their interest in Acotel Group SpA to 42.72% and 17.92%, respectively; in the year just ended,Acotel Group SpAand its subsidiary, AEM Acotel Engineering and Manufacturing SpA, successfully applied for tax credits on their research and development expenditure in 2017 and 2018, in accordance with art. 3, paragraph 4 of Law decree 145 of 21 December 2013. The resulting credits generated an overall benefit of €939 thousand in 2018 (€523 thousand for 2017 and €416 thousand for 2018), enabling the two companies, from February 2019, to deduct the tax credits from taxation and social security contributions payable; towards the end of 2018, the Group's management, on the authority ofAcotel Group SpA's Directors,took the steps that enabled the Board, at the beginning of 2019, to approve signature of a term sheet with Hericap Ltd.. The term sheet governs the guidelines and key terms and conditions of a transaction structured as follows: ∙anall-or-none rights issue by the subsidiary, Bucksense, of a total amount of US$8,999,910.00, inclusive of a share premium, to be completed via the issue of 27,000 pari-passushares in the subsidiary; ∙a secondall-or-none rights issue by Bucksenseof a total amount of US$3,499,965.00, inclusive of a share premium, to be completed via the issue of 10,500 pari-passushares in the subsidiary. Hericap Ltd.Agreed to subscribe for its share of the company's first rights issue of US$6,999,930.00, whilst Acotelwas to subscribe for the remaining US$1.999.980,00 by converting part of the trade receivables due from Bucksense. Hericap Ltd.Also agreed to subscribe for the second rights issue in its entirety. On completion of the first rights issue, Hericap Ltd.Will own 75% of Bucksense, whilst Acotel's interest will be reduced to 25%. On completion of the second rights issue, if fully subscribed for by Hericap Ltd.,the latter will hold an 81.82% interest in Bucksense, whilst Acotel's interest will be reduced to 18.18%. At the date of completion of the first rights issue, Bucksensewill pay a part of the trade receivables due to Acotel, amounting to US$2,200,000.00, using a part of the funds raised as a result of Hericap Ltd.'s subscription for the rights issue. The remaining portion of the trade receivables due to Acotel Group SpAfrom Bucksense, amounting to US$3,550,545.00, will be converted into a five-year shareholder loan, with a fixed interest rate of 4.00% per annum. In early 2019, the following preliminary transactions took place: ∙establishment, byBucksense Inc., of an Italian-registered limited liability company named Bucksense Italia Srl, to which it transferred the business unit consisting of, among other things, the personnel dedicated to development of Bucksense's technology platform; ∙the transfer ofAcotel Group SpA's 100% interest inAcotel Espana SL toBucksense Inc.. In the consolidated financial statements, once the first rights issue has been completed, the sale will be booked as a result of the dilution of Acotel Group SpA's shareholding in Bucksense Inc.. The sale consideration of US$2.2 million, collected on closing, will be added to the deferred consideration of US$3.6 million represented by the above shareholder loan. As regards the Group's commercial initiatives, in terms of the services provided by Acotel Net, the actions taken have resulted in: ∙a partnership agreement withVodafonefor the marketing of IoT-based Energy & Building Management solutions. The partnership will last for 3 years and regards the study and design of solutions to meet the needs of B2B and B2B2C customers in the SOHO, SME and Corporate segments. The Energy & Building Management service will be offered by Acotel Net through its proprietary platform and devices produced and sold by the subsidiary. Within the scope of the agreement, the devices needed to provide services to Unicreditbank branches have been delivered and activated; ∙a strategic partnership agreement has been concluded withLive Protection Srl(a Linkem SpAgroup company), an Italian business that provides Smart Home services through a network of over 2,000 installers and 3,000 sales outlets around the country, serving more than 600,000 residential customers. Under this agreement, Live Protectionhas taken delivery of the devices used to launch innovative Smart Home services in the Italian market, focusing on IoT-based security, control and automation solutions for the so-called "smart home"; ∙the renewal, until 31 March 2019, of the existing agreement withTelecom Italia SpAfor the provision of technical assistance for the video surveillance systems installed at Italian police headquarters. Through its Acotel Interactivebusiness area, the Group has continued to be present in the VAS market in Latin America, Italy and India, offering its services not only to mobile operators but also through its own apps sold in the market. At the end of June 2018, Acotel signed an Indicative Non-Binding Term Sheet regarding the sale of its 100% interest in the subsidiaries, Acotel Interactive Inc.and Acotel Interactive India Private Limited, in addition to certain commercial agreements related to the core business of Acotel do Brasil Ltda.At the date of preparation of Acotel's financial statements for 2018, talks are still in progress with the buyer and, as a result, not all the conditions required by IFRS 5 in order to classify the related assets, liabilities, revenue and costs as attributable to non-current assets held for sale or discontinued operations have been satisfied. At the reporting date for Acotel's financial statements for 2018, the relevant disposal group is not immediately available for sale and, as a result, not all the conditions required by the standard in order to classify the sale as highly probable in the next 12 months have been satisfied. In 2018, the Group proceeded with a number of initiatives designed to cut its operating costs. In this regard: ∙Acotel Group SpAapplied to INPS for access to the Wage Integration Fund (Fondo di Integrazione Salariale, or FIS), pursuant to and for the purposes of art. 6 of Legislative Decree 94343/2016. This type of income support was requested for at an average rate of 20% from July 2018; ∙in April, the subsidiary,AEM Acotel Engineering and Manufacturing SpA, applied to the Ministry of Labour and Welfare for permission to introduce solidarity contracts in accordance with and for the purposes of art. 21, paragraph 1.c of Legislative Decree 148/2015 and in compliance with the provisions of art. 21, paragraph 5 of the same decree. The income support has been requested for on the basis of an average rate of 20% from March 2018. The assets of Bucksenseheld for sale and the related liabilities have been accounted for in "Assets and liabilities held for sale" in the statement of financial position at 31 December 2018. Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Acotel Group S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:34:06 UTC