Acotel : Approval preliminary results (consolidated revenue and EBITDA) for H1 2019, postponement the date of approval of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and requests the Company's transfer from the STAR segment to the MTA

PRESS RELEASE

ACOTEL GROUP: Board approves the preliminary results (consolidated revenue and EBITDA) for H1 2019, decides to postpone the date of approval of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and requests the Company's transfer from Borsa Italiana's STAR segment to the MTA

Consolidated results1:

Revenue €1.1 million (€1.6 million in H1 2018)

Negative EBITDA €2.9 million (negative €3.1 million in H1 2018)

Rome, 30 September 2019 -Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Acotel Group SpA has approved the key preliminary consolidated results for the first half of 2019. The Board has also decided to postpone approval of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019, originally due to take place today, as announced on 12 September 2019. The interim report will now be approved at a later Board meeting to be announced in due course.

This decision reflects the fact that talks are currently taking place with a leading telecommunications company, with the aim of concluding major commercial agreements that will strengthen the Company from an operating and financial point of view. Though at an advanced stage, the talks have yet to result in the signature of an agreement that would be binding for the two parties.

Having consulted the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Board of Directors has thus decided that it is appropriate to postpone approval of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 until the above aspects have been clarified.

Despite this, for the purposes of market disclosure, the Board has approved a number of consolidated results that, being of a preliminary nature, have not been audited and have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Preliminary consolidated revenue and EBITDA for H1 2019

The Group reports preliminary revenue of €1.1 million for the first half of 2019, down 32% compared with the €1.6 million of the first half of 2018. The decline primarily reflects reduced turnover at the Acotel Interactive business area (down 51%) and the Acotel Net business area (down 16%).

1In the first half of 2019:

Bucksense Inc. successfully completed its rights issue, resulting in Acotel Group SpA's loss of control of the subsidiary;

a binding agreement was entered into for the sale of the Group's entire investment in the subsidiary,

Acotel Interactive Inc., and its subsidiaries (with the exception of Acotel Interactive India Private

Limited) and the business unit consisting of a number of commercial agreements connected with the core business of Acotel do Brasil Ltda.

In accordance with IFRS 5, the related cost and revenue items have been classified in "Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations". The figures for the first half of 2018 have been restated for comparative purposes and, in accordance with IFRS 5, to separately show the results from operations discontinued in the first half of 2019.