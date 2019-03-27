Acotel : Executed the first share capital increase of Bucksense Inc

PRESS RELEASE

ACOTEL GROUP S.p.A.: executed the first share capital increase of Bucksense Inc.

Following the press release of 25 March 2019, related to the signing, on the same date, of an investment agreement between Acotel Group S.p.A. ("Acotel"), Hericap Ltd. ("HC"), a company entirely participated by Heritage Finance Ltd. - owning a participation representing 7.526% of the Acotel's share capital - and, for the part of its interest, Bucksense Inc. ("BS") regarding the definitive agreements concerning a transaction on the share capital of BS structured into several phases, Acotel discloses that in the date hereof it has been executed the first share capital increase of BS, for an aggregate value of $ 8,999,910.00 by means of issuance of no. 27,000 BS shares, with regular enjoyment, for an issuance price of $ 333.33 (of which $ 10.00 allocated as par valueand the remaining $ 323.33 as share premium) of which no. 21,000 shares for a value of $ 6,999,930.00 subscribed in cash by HC and no. 6,000 shares for a value of $ 1,999,980.00 subscribed by Acotel by means of set-off of certain commercial receivables vis-à-vis BS, after the signing of a debt conversion agreement between Acotel and BS. In the date hereof, BS has repaid certain commercial receivables for a value of $ 2,200,000.00, using part of the financial receivables deriving from the subscription of such capital increase by HC. For further information concerning the transaction see the press release of March 25, 2019, published by Acotel.

As a result of such share capital increase, HC owns a participation representing 75% of the BS share capital, while Acotel decreases its stake up to 25% of the BS share capital.

Moreover, in the date hereof, Acotel and BS have signed (i)a rescheduling agreement with respect to the commercial receivables of Acotel vis-à-vis BS for a value of $ 3,550,545.00 of five-year duration, having an yearly interest rate of 4%, as well as (ii)an option agreement by which Acotel has granted to BS a put option regarding no. 5,331 BS shares for a price of $

333.33for share to be paid by means the conversion of a portion of the shareholder's loan (as indicated in the aforementioned paragraph(i)) for a value of $ 1,775,223. In the event of exercise of the put option, BS will approve a share capital increase serving the exercise of such option.

* * * * * * *

As indicated in the press release of March 25, 2019, in view of a full transparency towards the market, the transaction at stake has been considered as a material related-party transaction given that: A) Cristian Carnevale, currently CEO of BS, is an immediate family member of: (x) Claudio Carnevale, currently Chairman and CEO of Acotel, and the holder, as the party that ultimately controls Clama Srl, of a 49.646% equity interest in Acotel; and (y) Margherita Argenziano, currently a director of Acotel, and the holder, as the party that ultimately controls Clama Srl, of a 10.987% equity interest in Acotel; and B) Heritage Finance Ltd., owning the entire share capital of HC, has a 7.526% equity interest in Acotel.

Therefore, on February 20, 2019, Acotel published the information document concerning the material related-party transactions, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 1 of CONSOB Regulation 17221/2010.