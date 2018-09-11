Acotel : Indipendent auditors’ report on consolidated interim report 30 June 2018

PRESS RELEASE

ACOTEL GROUP SpA: Independent Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion

Rome, 11 September 2018 - Acotel Group SpA announces that its Independent Auditor, EY SpA, has issued its report on the Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018, which contain disclaimers of opinion. This is due to the large number of significant uncertainties giving rise to doubts about the ability of the Group to continue to operate on a going concern basis, with potential interactions and cumulative effects on the financial statements.

With regard to the risks regarding application of the going concern basis of accounting, reference should be made to the section, "Basis of preparation" in the notes to the Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018, published in accordance with statutory requirements and, therefore, available on the Company's website.

Note: the full texts of the Independent Auditors' reports are attached.

For further information contact:

Acotel Group

Davide Carnevale Investor relations

Tel. +39 06 61141000 e-mail:investor.relator@acotel.com