Acotel : Monthly report (May 2019) required by art. 114, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58/98

PRESS RELEASE

ACOTEL GROUP: monthly report required by art. 114, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58/98

In compliance with the request sent by the CONSOB on 8 November 2016, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/98, we report the following information on Acotel Group SpA and the Group that it heads as of the date of 31 May 2019:

Net funds with separate indication of the short-term and medium/long-term components.

Acotel Group SpA (€000) 31 May 2019 A. Cash and cash equivalents 1,472 B. Liquidity (A) 1,472 C. Current financial receivables due from related parties 353 D. Current financial assets (C) 353 E. Current bank borrowings (110) F. Current net debt (E) (110) G. Non-current bank borrowings (188) H. Non-current net debt (G) (188) I. Net funds (B+D+F+H) 1,527 Acotel Group (€000) 31 May 2019 A. Cash and cash equivalents 2,594 B. Assets held for trading 247 C. Liquidity (A + B) 2,841 D. Current bank borrowings (110) E. Current financial liabilities (D) (110) F. Non-current bank borrowings (188) G. Non-current net debt (F) (188) H. Net funds (C+E+G) 2,543

At 31 May 2019 Acotel Group SpA has a financial receivable of $ 3,551 thousand with maturity at 27 March 2024 towards to the related company (25% stake) Bucksense Inc..