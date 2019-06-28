Acotel : Monthly report (May 2019) required by art. 114, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58/98
ACOTEL GROUP: monthly report required by art. 114, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 58/98
In compliance with the request sent by the CONSOB on 8 November 2016, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/98, we report the following information on Acotel Group SpA and the Group that it heads as of the date of 31 May 2019:
Net funds with separate indication of theshort-term and medium/long-term components.
Acotel Group SpA
(€000)
31 May 2019
A. Cash and cash equivalents
1,472
B. Liquidity (A)
1,472
C. Current financial receivables due from related parties
353
D. Current financial assets (C)
353
E. Current bank borrowings
(110)
F. Current net debt (E)
(110)
G. Non-current bank borrowings
(188)
H. Non-current net debt (G)
(188)
I. Net funds (B+D+F+H)
1,527
Acotel Group
(€000)
31 May 2019
A. Cash and cash equivalents
2,594
B. Assets held for trading
247
C. Liquidity (A + B)
2,841
D. Current bank borrowings
(110)
E. Current financial liabilities (D)
(110)
F. Non-current bank borrowings
(188)
G. Non-current net debt (F)
(188)
H. Net funds (C+E+G)
2,543
At 31 May 2019 Acotel Group SpA has a financial receivable of $ 3,551 thousand with maturity at 27 March 2024 towards to the related company (25% stake) Bucksense Inc..
Past due payables, distributed by type (financial, trade, tax, social security or amounts due to employees) and any related initiatives in response from creditors (requests, demands, cessation of supply, etc).
There are no past due payables of a financial, tax or social security nature or past due amounts due to employees.
In terms of trade payables, it is noted that payment schedules are in place with some suppliers that exclude recourse to formal debt recovery actions by the same.
Key changes in relations with the Company's and the Acotel Group's related parties
At 31 May 2019, there has been no material change in relations with the Company's and the Acotel Group's related parties compared to Annual report 2018 approved by the ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 19 April 2019.
With regard to the changes in the relationships between Acotel Group SpA and its subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation, as well as directly between the latter, the related transactions are all conducted in the ordinary course of business typical of a group of companies and thus on an arm's length basis. There have been no atypical and/or unusual transactions, or such as might be considered to constitute a potential conflict of interest.
The manager responsible for the Group's financial reporting, Andrea Severini, hereby declares, pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (the Consolidated Law on Finance), that the information in this press release is consistent with the underlying accounting records.