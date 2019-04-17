Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Acreage Holdings Inc    ACRG.U   CA00489Y4022

ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC

(ACRG.U)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acreage : Canopy Growth nearing deal to buy U.S.-based pot company Acreage Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls

(Reuters) - Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp is close to a deal to buy U.S.-based pot firm Acreage Holdings, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to fetch a premium of about 28 percent to Acreage's five-day average trading price - or roughly 25 percent of its closing price on Wednesday, the source said.

The transaction could be announced as soon as later on Wednesday, the source said, but cautioned there is no certainty that the two parties will agree to any deal.

The person asked not to be identified because the matter is still confidential.

Cannabis companies in Canada have been pouring cash into their businesses to fend off competition and develop new products, especially after the country approved the use of recreational marijuana in October. They have also been looking for ways to get into the U.S. market, where cannabis remains federally illegal.

Acreage went public on the Canadian Securities Exchange in November and has licenses or agreements with holders in 19 U.S. states, while also managing a chain of retail stores.

A deal would give Canopy the rights to Acreage's products immediately and set up the two companies with an agreement to exchange stock later on the condition that marijuana becomes federally legal in the United States, the source added.

Based on the purchase agreement, Canopy could lend Acreage parts of their branding and intellectual property in order to penetrate the U.S. market while in turn helping Acreage grow, the source said.

Neither Acreage Holdings nor Canopy Growth immediately responded to requests for comment.

U.S.-listed shares of Canopy were up nearly 8 percent at $46.22 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Harry Brumpton in New York and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse)

By Harry Brumpton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC 9.98% 22.49 Delayed Quote.7.63%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 2.81% 57.11 Delayed Quote.51.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC
07:44pACREAGE : Canopy Growth nearing deal to buy U.S.-based pot company Acreage Holdi..
RE
06:33aACREAGE : Announces Closing Of Form Factory Acquisition
AQ
04/16Acreage Holdings Announces Closing Of Form Factory Acquisition
GL
04/02ACREAGE : Announces Grand Openings Of Two The Botanist Dispensaries in March, In..
AQ
02/21ACREAGE : North Dakota's 1st medical marijuana dispensary set to open
AQ
02/08ACREAGE : Former House Speaker John Boehner chairs new marijuana lobby group
AQ
01/29ACREAGE : The Stigma On Cannabis
AQ
01/11The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Kapoor Kapital, and OTC Markets Group..
AQ
2018ACREAGE : to Build Nationwide Cannabis Manufacturing and Distribution Platform w..
AQ
More news
Chart ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Acreage Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George M. Allen President
Robert Daino Chief Operating Officer
Glen Leibowitz Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Boehner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC7.63%906
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.79%367 516
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.56%230 795
PFIZER-6.25%227 180
NOVARTIS8.84%205 463
MERCK AND COMPANY1.51%200 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About